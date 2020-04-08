The first song that singer/songwriter Will Jones wrote was “The Strength to Carry On.”
“It was about perseverance,” Jones said. “No matter the doubts and worries I have, my heart still has the strength to carry on. ... It’s about dreams and how they are hard to go through.”
Some of his other songs are “A Girl Like That,” “Mountaineer” and “The Key of D.”
Jones, 47, typically plays in bars and restaurants through his Will Jones Live show, but his music and original songs can also be heard on his Will Jones Music Facebook page and #WillJonesLive on Facebook. He also writes music parts and songs for other songwriters out of his studio in Winston-Salem.
As an artist he likes different genres of music from country to contemporary. Recently, he has been in a re-branding phase and plans to showcase his new work in May as he offers livestreaming and more personal artist material — albums and singles.
Raised in Cross Lanes, W. Va., Jones started out as a singer in 1991-92.
“I quickly found out I had nothing to sing, so I started writing,” he said. “Then I fell in love with that process.”
From 1997 to 2005, he lived in Nashville.
“It was a music business boot camp,” he said. “I spent all that time pretty much in and out of publishing companies and so forth, just trying to figure out how to have an income coming in from music by itself.”
Jones has lived in Winston-Salem since 2013.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: Contemporary songwriting and song performance
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I’ve been studying music since the fourth grade where I was introduced to the recorder and the squiggly doodles on top of straight across lines. Music is second nature. The start of my evolution came from realizing and knowing my first nature, which was myself. My music kept evolving after I found how to love my being and choices. In turn, people gravitated towards my work as a writer and performer. My real job is to be the expert on subject about me, so my music naturally evolves.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My patrons and supporters have given me the most influence. My work is not just for me but for my “3 Fs”: friends, family and fans. That’s it — from re-telling some of their stories through song to paying to see me perform. They’ve given me all the motivation I need to choose this crazy career path. They’ve given me things that I could never pay back. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to try though.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is overcoming my own doubts and fears. There are so many moving parts to the music business. It’s overwhelming at times with booking venues, how (to) get paid, dealing with egos, etc. ... I’m constantly taking deep breaths and saying, “You’re built for this, Will” and “You got this, Will.” Keeping self-destructive thoughts silent enough to get the job done is the biggest challenge for me.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Understanding music helps me understand life in many cases. The art of storytelling overall has helped me cope and untangle several confusing accounts in love and relationship. Just to know an artist I’ve trusted has been through what I’m going through gives me great comfort. The music and song are a good friend and therapist.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Stop self-doubting. Stop negative self-talk. Find yourself. Recognize and ignore the naysayers. Also, learn the techniques of your craft and practice relentlessly. Above all, be the best representation that you can be for yourself and those who love you. Good music is just a byproduct of a good human being. If you’re good, then good people will find you. Don’t give up. You got this.
