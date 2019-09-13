The Yadkin Arts Council will host the 43rd annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21 on Elm Street in Yadkinville.

There will be music, vendors, art demonstrations, amusements and pony rides.

Bands on the Main Stage include None of the Above, Blues Deville, Oil and Renegar, and Taylor Vaden. There will be appearances by performers from the Willingham Performing Arts Academy and the Yadkin County Junior Appalachian Musicians.

Admission is free. For information, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

