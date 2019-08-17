The Yadkin Arts Council will present “Greater Tuna,” the original Tuna, Texas, satire about Southern living, on Aug. 24 and 25 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Actors Luke Miller and Zach Freeman will play dozens of denizens of Tuna, Texas’ third smallest town. The townsfolk flaunt their quirks, costumes and personal lives across the stage, while trying to learn a little about what makes us all tick.
The Center Bistro will host dinner-and-a-show option on Aug. 24 with a Tex-Mex menu at 5:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Show-only tickets will also be available. The show will be at 3 p.m. only on Aug. 25.
“Tuna, Texas,” was written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Jessie Grant is directing.
Tickets are $35 for dinner and show, $22 for show only at www.yadkinarts.org, 336-679-2941 or info@yadkinarts.org.