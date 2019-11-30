The Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center will partner up again on the fifth annual Sounds of the Mountains concert series at 7:30 p.m. on the last three Saturdays in January at the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
The series will bring together a diverse group of musicians from across North Carolina playing old-time, bluegrass, folk, Americana, blues and gospel music. Sounds of the Mountains is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations while the venue is closed for winter and spring.
This year’s Sounds of the Mountains artists are:
- Jan. 11: Chatham Rabbits + Cane Mill Road. Concertgoers can expect an evening of high-energy old-time and bluegrass with two of North Carolina’s best young bands. The husband-and-wife team of Austin and Sarah McCombie lead the contemporary acoustic folk group Chatham Rabbits. With Sarah on banjo and Austin on guitar, they are known for their tight harmonies on originals and old-time mountain songs. Opening the show is Cane Mill Road, recipient of the 2019 IBMA Band Momentum Award. They rock traditional bluegrass standards and put a bluegrass spin on songs by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot, and others. $20.
- Jan. 18: David Holt & Josh Goforth + The Burnett Sisters Band. This performance brings together master mountain musicians David Holt (host of the PBS program, “David Holt’s State of Music”) and Josh Goforth. Combining the virtuosic sounds of guitar, banjo, fiddle, slide guitar, and mandolin with exciting rhythm instruments, Holt and Goforth share the joy and spirit of old-time mountain music and stories. The female-fronted string band The Burnett Sisters Band will open the show. Ranging from ages 12 to 22, the group’s members create a blend of energetic music in folk, old country and bluegrass traditions. $25.
- Jan. 25: The Allen Boys + Dedicated Men of Zion. This night of Southern gospel and soul will feature the sacred steel-led rhythms of The Allen Boys and harmonies of the Dedicated Men of Zion. Sacred steel is a blues-gospel genre that arose in Pentecostal-Holiness churches in the 1930s. The Allen Boys, from Mount Airy, bring the genre to the secular world. Led by Anthony Daniels, the members of the gospel vocal group the Dedicated Men of Zion all grew up in the church together in Eastern North Carolina. They are part of the Music Maker Relief Foundation’s artist roster. $20.
Series passes are $50 for three shows, $35 for two shows, and are good for any combination of concert; individual concerts are $20-$25 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.