Writer and music historian Jon Kirby specializes in unearthing long-forgotten songs and the stories behind them.
For the past two years, the Winston-Salem native has had prominent stories in the revered literary magazine, Oxford American, which devotes an issue each year to the music of a particular Southern state.
Last year, Kirby had a big hand in shaping the North Carolina music issue, including writing a story on the late Wesley Johnson, a Winston-Salem native who became a pop star in Italy.
This year, Kirby nabbed the cover story for the magazine’s South Carolina music issue.
The subject of his story is a bit of a curve ball for a music issue. Rather than focusing on a singer, musician or producer, Kirby dug into the extraordinary life of an astronaut, weaving together a fascinating story on Ron McNair.
Born and raised in the small town of Lake City, S.C., during the height of the Jim Crow-era, McNair excelled in almost every area that interested him, science, football, karate and music.
For all his achievements, McNair is best known for the tragic ending to his life.
He was one of seven astronauts who died on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986.
That Challenger expedition would’ve been his second into space. He was part of the 1984 Challenger expedition, bringing with him a sax that he played in space.
Kirby first learned of McNair’s musical background while researching Greensboro’s 1970s soul scene. McNair was a graduate of N.C. A & T University and made an impression on fellow students with his prowess on the saxophone.
“This is a story I had wanted to tell for a long time because of the intersection it sits at: music, science, the tragedy of the Challenger,” Kirby said. “I just had to find the right platform to tell it. Smithsonian magazine had declined to run it. So I just sat on it and let it stew.”
When Kirby learned that Oxford American planned to highlight South Carolina music in its 2019 issue, he thought of the McNair story. Editors there were so taken with Kirby’s original 3,500-word draft that they encouraged him to dig deeper into McNair’s life.
“The story I ended up telling is something much bigger. It’s about race, inequality, dedication and devotion,” Kirby said. “My elevator pitch for the story was to humanize Ron McNair and make his story something more than the tragedy of his passing and more about the miracle of his living. Had he lived, I think he would’ve been someone like a LeVar Burton or Bill Nye. He would’ve gone on to be a force in politics or education.”
Kirby will talk about the many layers of McNair’s life on Dec 26 at Gas Hill Drinking Room above The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. Admission is free. Harry Wright, McNair’s childhood friend, will also be on hand to share his memories of McNair.
Novelist Mark Powell will join Kirby to talk about his contribution to the magazine, an essay on the Marshall Tucker Band and the complications of loving Southern Rock. Powell is an associate professor of English at Appalachian State University.
