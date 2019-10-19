2

"The Wedding Party" by Jasmine Guillory. 

Bookmarks will present New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory for a reading and discussion about her latest novel, “The Wedding Party,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem.

Guillory’s latest literary rom-com follows two nemeses, Maddie and Theo, who have only two things in common: Alexa is their best friend, and they hate each other. But after an “oops, we made a mistake” night together, neither one can stop thinking about the other.

Admission is free.

