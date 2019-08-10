Trellis Supportive Care will present Writing Through Our Grief: 2019 Workshops for Grieving Adults With Kay Windsor 9:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at the Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Bldg. 121, Winston-Salem.
Participants may attend one or both of the workshops.
Windsor has been a member of the Farther Along writing group led by Carol Henderson for 17 years, and her writing about her daughter and the stories of this group of bereaved mothers are included in “Farther Along: The Writing Journey of Thirteen Bereaved Mothers.”
Windsor administers and writes for the Farther Along blog at www.fartheralongbook.com.
Admission is free, but registration is required at 336-768-6157, ext. 1600.