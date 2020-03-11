Last year, artist Beth Spieler had what she calls a “five o’clock in the morning idea.”
Since moving to Winston-Salem in 2001, she had longed to find a group of artists who could get together regularly and paint portraits.
“I kept waiting, then thought, ‘What am I doing? I have this space and I’ll get models.’ And I just put it out there,” Spieler said. “As an artist, you have to practice that skill.”
That “space” was the AFAS building on Liberty Street, where she has an office and studio space. And the idea was a weekly portrait series featuring 50 women.
Each Wednesday, Spieler invites artists to the second floor of the AFAS building for a three-hour portrait session.
“It’s not a class, it’s just ‘I’ll get the model,’” Spieler said.
The series is up to 45 women now, and they include small business owners, bankers, principals and her daughter, Chloe.
The goal is for each portrait, painted in oils, to be done within the three-hour slot.
A studio art major in college, Spieler may be best known for her murals. She started painting them 20 years ago in Washington, D.C. Locally, she has painted murals at the Cloverdale Kitchen, Hutch and Harris, Alma’s Mexicana, Muddy Creek Music Hall and Old North State Winery as well as many private residences.
Spieler moved her studio to AFAS when it opened nearly three years ago. Through her business, Art About, she teaches classes for children and goes to several schools each month to teach in after-school programs.
“I love it so much,” Spieler said. “The kids are awesome.”
Spieler spent four years as a child in Australia, and though she doesn’t remember much of it, her love of nature developed there.
Art was always a part of her life.
“There are pictures of me as a kid drawing on huge boxes,” she said. “My love of art has always been there.”
Spieler has never shown her art in an exhibition because so much of her work has been as a commercial artist. But she’s intrigued by the idea of having a show for her series on women.
Anyone is welcome to attend the portrait sessions on Wednesdays. The cost if $15. For more information, contact Spieler at artaboutnc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.