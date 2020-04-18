Theaters may be shuttered from New York to Los Angeles to Winston-Salem, but that’s not keeping creative folks down.
We checked in with as many of the friends and family of the City of Art and Innovation with careers in show business as we could reach to see how they are faring.
New Yorkers originally expected its art and entertainment venues to be closed until April 12. That date has come and gone, and now, according to Playbill, theaters expect to be dark until June 7, the day that the 74th annual Tony Awards were to be held.
Marc Palmieri, who grew up in New Jersey and discovered theater while attending Wake Forest University on a full baseball scholarship, has done something completely new during this time. He wrote a play, got it published and livestreamed it at 7 p.m. Thursday night to the sound of New Yorkers applauding and “clanging and banging.”
Palmieri, an actor and playwright who teaches at Mercy College, was recently in Winston-Salem to attend the N.C. premiere of “Levittown,” the first play in his Long Island trilogy. It was presented by 40-Plus Stage Co.
When Mayor Andrew Cuomo gave the shelter-in-place order on March 12, the same day that Piedmont Opera canceled its production of “The King and I,” Palmieri moved all his classes online, and the Off-Broadway show that he was dramaturg for shut down. So did the Mercy College drama club shows that had been planned for April.
“I filled my time with writing,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago, I was asked to read the part of Jesus in a Zoom-streamed Passion Play for a church up here. Right after the taping, I sat down and wrote a 40-minute play in two hours about rehearsing a reading of the Passion Play.
“It’s the first play in the art form that was ever written in this way. Equity came up with a COVID code, and we rehearsed it and livestreamed it, and 1,000 peopled tuned in to watch. Now the publisher has the idea and they want to do more.”
It will be online throught Monday.
Penn State Centre Stage staged the reading of “Streaming Passion,” a comedic show within a show about the Passion Play being rehearsed via Zoom because of COVID-19.
“At some point, we wondered what a virtual curtain call would sound like,” Palmieri said. “Would the play be over, and it just end?
“But when it ended, we could hear through our windows people all over New York City cheering and clanging and banging. We just premiered a play in a way that it had never been done before. We just did something completely new.”
Jason Hendrix from Advance has been in the chorus of the Metropolitan Opera in New York for more than 25 years. He graduated from Davie County High School in 1980, then went to Appalachian State University and has a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Hendrix, an avid cyclist, is getting out on his bike when the weather permits but said that, unfortunately, when the weather is nice, it gets more crowded out.
“It’s kind of surreal to see hospital tents in Central Park,” he said. “It’s definitely a new and strange time, and it’s affecting everybody. The runners and other cyclists aren’t always obeying the 6-foot social distancing rule.
“Most people are staying in or wearing masks if they go out.”
Hendrix was in the middle of rehearsing “Simon Boccanegra” at the Met with the shelter-in-place order went out. The Met’s season is not effectively over for this year.
“It’s a very strange feeling,” he said. “Everybody kind of expected it would happen, but nobody really knew what was going to happen.”
Hendrix has a daughter who lives in New York too, and he gets to see her every few days. He said that no one personally close to him has gotten sick.
“They are testing people who are sick,” he said. “One of the orchestra members died after we had been away for two weeks.
“We’re all being careful and staying inside as much as possible and being careful when we go out.
“Everybody’s worrying about the Met. I’m hoping we will open again for next season.” The Met’s season is scheduled to resume in September.
Riding out the storm
Rosemary Harris, a film and stage actor, has divided her time between New York and Winston-Salem since 1969. She came here with her husband, the late John Ehle, a writer and co-founder of UNC School of the Arts.
Harris, 92, is best known as Aunt May to Toby McGuire’s Spider-Man, but just last year, she performed as Mrs. Harris in the Lincoln Center production of “My Fair Lady.” In 1986, she was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame, and in 2019 she received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.
She had just sold the house on West View Drive that she and Ehle lived in for 50 years and had packed up to move to her apartment in New York when they “closed the gates,” Harris said.
She is sheltering in place at a friend’s house.
“I’m riding out the storm in Winston-Salem,” Harris said. “Timing is everything. The timing was good, because I sold my house. Ann Guill offered me a place to stay until I can move to New York, and I am so grateful.”
Harris and Ehle maintained the two residences so that Harris could continue to work in theater in New York, Los Angeles and London. She said she is moving north to be near her daughter, Jennifer Ehle, also an actor. Jennifer lives with her husband and children in Upstate New York.
“Everything happened so quickly,” Harris said of the shutdown. She had turned down a couple of jobs including a movie that was to be filmed in Sweden and Italy.
Howell Binkley graduated from Reynolds High School in 1974 and attended East Carolina University. Working in New York since 1978, Binkley won Tony Awards for Best Lighting Design in a Musical for “Jersey Boys” in 2006 and “Hamilton” in 2016.
Although, he is based in New York, Binkley had just opened a show at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in February and was on his way to the Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C., to do a new production of “Camille Claudel,” a musical about the visual artist.
“That’s when everything shut down,” he said. “We were about to put actors on stage for a tech rehearsal, right before it went into previews.”
He and his wife Joyce Storey, a writer and an actor, are hunkered down in their Emerald Isle beach house and have avoided New York.
“We got down here before everything shut down there. People were still going to restaurants, but I think New York was a little frantic,” he said. “People didn’t know what was going on.”
Binkley said that he is doing some planning work with his collaborators by phone and making preparations to take “Ain’t Too Proud,” a Broadway show that he designed, on tour.
“We were to start production in Providence, R.I.,” he said. “So we are waiting to know what’s going to happen.”
In Emerald Isle, the beaches are closed to the public, but the golf courses are open. “Joyce and her girlfriends are walking on the beach. I’m playing a lot of golf, and getting some household projects finished. It’s nice to have the time to finish things.”
On the other coast, Dionna Michelle Daniel attended North Forsyth High School and graduated from UNC School the Arts High School in 2013. She received a bachelor’s degree in acting with a minor in creative writing from California Institute of the Arts in May 2017.
She took a play she wrote, “Shotgun Medley,” to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland that same year and has been working in theaters in New York and California.
Her parents Ray and Fran Daniel live in Winston-Salem. Fran Daniel writes for the Journal.
Daniel said that working as an arts administrator at the Pasadena Playhouse in California has given her a different perspective.
“We were already having talks of plans in place to shut things down in early February,” she said. “My job started remote work a week before California and LA went into mandatory lockdown. So I was a bit more prepared than others. I had already stocked up my fridge weeks before and already had a jumpstart mentally of what was to come.”
She was able to work from home for a few weeks, but because the theater couldn’t generate revenue, Daniel and half of the staff were furloughed with the hope of coming back in June.
“However, as the virus rages I’m not counting on that date as we’ve had to cancel the rest of the season,” she said. “As an artist as well as an administrator, it has made my freelance life even more difficult as there is no work at the moment.”
For now, she’s riding the ups and downs.
“Some days I write and get a couple solid pages of a new play. Other days I stay in bed till 2 p.m. and watch copious amounts of TV,” she said.
“As artists, we are expected to thrive at this time, to create masterpieces now that the world has been pushed on pause. ... We can just let our minds run free.”
This expectation puts unrealistic pressure on artists who, like everyone else, are trying to navigate a strange, new normal.
“The need to be productive right now is back-dropped against an entire country with no leadership, no real government support for our hard-hit arts community, and the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world,” Daniel said.
“I’m trying to be patient with myself under these extreme circumstances and let myself be OK with walking out of quarantine with only a few pages written, because I’m uncertain of the world we will return to.”
