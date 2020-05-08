Officials at Pride Winston-Salem announced Friday that they are canceling the annual Pride festival and parade for this year.
The "Pride Winston-Salem Pride Festival Parade & Food Truck Rodeo" had been scheduled for Oct. 17 on Trade Street in The Downtown Arts District. The event brought about 30,000 people to the arts district last year, according to Jerry Morin, president of Pride Winston-Salem.
Morin said in a statement: “The health and well-being of the greater Winston-Salem community is Pride Winston-Salem’s top priority. ... after COVID-19 a mass gathering of this size could unnecessarily risk the health and safety of our community. ..."
Instead of the live parade and festival, Pride Winston-Salem will host virtual programming on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, its YouTube channel and its website.
Content is being developed and will be announced before annual Pride Month in June.
The festival and parade can be expected to return in October 2021, Morin said.
For information and updates, visit www.pridews.org.
