The Fifth Annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week, presented by Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, will run Sept. 20-29 in venues throughout the city.
The WSFW opening-night reception will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Winston Cup Museum Special Events Center, 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Attendees can meet and greet the designers, models, sponsors and partners for this year’s event. The $5 admission fee will be donated to a local nonprofit.
An Urban Street Style show will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the R.J. Reynolds Power Plant Coal Pit, 445 Patterson Ave., to kick off a three-day showcase. It will highlight three emerging designers and celebrate Champion’s 100 years in the apparel industry. Admission is free.
The Designer and Retailer showcases will be Sept. 28 and 29 at the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter Biotech Atrium, 575 Patterson Ave. These showcases will feature 13 designers, five retailers and numerous vendors and boutiques from across North Carolina and the East Coast, including DXL Menswear, Forever 21, Altar’d State, Kidz Spot and JCPenney. They will include the Diva, Dapper on a Dime collection from Goodwill. These designers and retailers will introduce looks for the 2019 Fall/Winter or Spring/Summer 2020. Ticket prices vary.
An exhibition, “Fashion in Winston-Salem,” opened last week and will hang at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, through Oct. 6. The exhibit features the works of WSFW and local designers including drawings, photographs, designs and wearable art. Admission is free.
For more information, a complete list of events, or tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
