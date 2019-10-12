The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present the Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 3 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick “Fronkensteen” is surprised to learn that he has inherited his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked side-kick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick, a normally serious medical expert, finds himself thrust into the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Run time is about 150 minutes. Note: “Young Frankenstein” contains adult language and sexual humor; may not be suitable for all ages.

