The Wilkes Heritage Museum will reopen to visitors Monday, following state and local guidelines. The museum has been closed since March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is at 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro.
Staff members and volunteers have used the downtime to update exhibits, clean the historic properties, and work on future programs and projects, including a Tar Heel Junior Historian Association open to all middle school age students in Wilkes County. For information, contact Eden Hamby at 336-667-3171.
All events scheduled through June 20 have been postponed and will be rescheduled, including the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, moved to Oct. 23.
Directional signs, hand sanitizer and limiting the number of visitors are some of the safety measures the museum is taking.
Admission is free to members and, for others, $6 to tour the museum, Old Wilkes Jail, and the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home. For more information, call 336-667-3171.
