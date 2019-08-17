ARTC Theatre will present “The Wild Women of Winedale” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24, and 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at 110 W. Seventh St., in the Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
The show stars Jean Wentz, Carrie Tisher Barton, Marlyn Beckman Wilson, Julia Rushing and Courtney Yates Wells. Marsha McNeely Hierl directs.
The three Wild women, sisters Fanny and Willa, and sister-in-law Johnny Faye, find themselves together again after 30 years. It’s almost like high school all over, except they are middle-aged women trying to survive widowhood and divorce.
Dating after 50 just isn’t quite what it was at 18. Twists and turns in the lives of these golden girls, as they search for the profound event that will shape their lives, enable the audience to see themselves and their friends or relatives in this comedy. The show runs about two hours, with one 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students at www.ARTCtheatre.com, www.brownpapertickets.com or the door.