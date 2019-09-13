The Daniel Boone Festival at Whippoorwill Academy and Village will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Activities include music by Chad Richie and Linda Cabe; The Ralston Family band; Doug Davis on the mountain dulcimer; Jack Thompson and Friends; and Andy Trivette. Blacksmith Dink Tharpe will demonstrate his craft. Melissa Williams will cook from the hearth in the Daniel Boone cabin. And more.
Admission is $10, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. This event will take place rain or shine. Visitors should bring their own chairs. For information, contact 336-973-3237 or whippoorwillacademy@gmail.com.
