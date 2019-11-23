In 1989, a young potter in Ohio moved to Winston-Salem to take a part-time job as a ceramics teacher at a community art school.
Over the ensuing 30 years, Warren Moyer transformed the ceramics department at Sawtooth School for Visual Art into a thriving concern. Now, it has about 270 adult students per quarter, and weekly classes and workshops for youth.
When he first arrived, the ceramics department was in disarray and enrollment was low.
“There was nowhere to go but up,” Moyer said with a rueful laugh. “Slowly but surely, the program grew. The program has prospered. I’m grateful for that.”
That young potter, now 70, retired as director of ceramics at the end of August, but he continues to teach at Sawtooth and make pots in his home studio. He is getting ready for the Sawtooth’s annual fundraiser show and sale, Deck the Halls (Dec. 6-22), and he is continuing to serve on the school’s board of directors.
Seth Charles became the new director of ceramics at Sawtooth on Sept. 1.
“Warren’s intimate relationship with clay and the joy of passing the knowledge. ... Watching the program grow and students catch the excitement is very rewarding,” said Amy Jordan, the Sawtooth’s executive director.
Moyer’s route to Winston-Salem was only slightly circuitous. He majored in art education at Kutztown State University in Pennsylvania, intending to teach high-school art. Although the one ceramics class he took when he was a sophomore was “love at first sight,” it was a dream deferred, as his major allowed very few electives.
He took his second ceramics class when he was a senior. “It rekindled the love affair, and I spent every spare minute in the studio.”
He quit his first job teaching art at a junior high school after a year, but another job as a teaching assistant in a junior college showed that he loved to teach. He just didn’t love to discipline 13-year-olds.
He got an MFA from Ohio University and was looking for teaching posts in higher education when he heard about the part-time job at Sawtooth.
“My professors said, ‘Take it.’” He did, and never looked back.
He makes pottery both by wheel throwing and handbuilding. “I know how to throw,” Moyer said. “That’s how I started, but when I came here no one was hand-building.
“The more I did it, the better I got. Now, 85% of the work I do is handbuilt. ... I like to do both, and I like to combine them.
“I’m always looking at lines and planes and how they connect to one another,” he said. “You can get inspiration for details — a handle, feet, a decoration on top — from things that are not made of clay.”
Part of what makes teaching fun, he said, is looking for new ideas to share with his students. He uses Pinterest boards and shows them pottery designs from throughout history. They take local excursions to look at architecture. Moyer loves any kind of design: buildings, landscapes, automobiles.
“I’m always trying to think of new things for the students, and that benefits me,” Moyer said. “Not always, but sometimes, I bring that into my own work.”
While new students are constantly discovering the ceramics studio at Sawtooh, many of Moyer’s students return to take more classes.
“Because of the nature of the material, ceramics is somewhat equipment-driven,” he said. Although some students invest in equipment and create their own studios, others continue to come to the Sawtooth. “They take session after session, and, in that way, community is built.”
Community of clay
Part of the handbuilding studio has walls and ceilings made of glass, and it overlooks Winston-Square Park.
It’s traditional for the students to bring in treats on the last day of the session, and cold cuts, cheeses, fruit, dips and homemade breads are laid out for all to nibble.
Pam Boehme was handbuilding Christmas ornaments for friends. “I’ve been doing ceramics since 1979,” she said. “I took a break and came back after the kids got out of college.
“It’s therapeutic. We make friends. We celebrate birthdays and go out to lunch together.
“Warren is such a good teacher — so patient and full of ideas.”
CarolAnn Quinn, who teaches a beginner class at Sawtooth, has been taking classes with Moyer since 2009.
“Warren’s best gift is how he gives you confidence,” Quinn said. “He helps you find how to do it your own way.”
Mike Bradshaw started taking ceramics in 1981 from another teacher.
“Warren introduced us to handbuilding,” Bradshaw said. “There’s only so much you can do with round pots. Warren showed us how to take a slab of clay and turn it into anything you want, and that level of creativity appealed to me.”
Susan Friedman has been taking classes with Moyer for about 11 years. “He is wonderful,” she said. “His just the finest human being, so talented.
“As beautiful as his work is, his gardens are beautiful too.”
More gardening is one of the things Moyer is planning to do in retirement — and maybe adopting a studio dog, or puppy — and, of course, making pots.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of daily studio time,” Moyer said. “I have so many ideas to explore.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what my work looks like a year from now.”
