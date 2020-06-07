As a poet, Amy Catanzano has followed her curiosity about quantum physics to a place where she is now mixing poetry and science in her literary writings.
“I am a poet who has developed a writing practice in quantum poetics,” Catanzano said. “Quantum poetics is a writing practice and a theory that bridges poetry with quantum physics.”
Her ability to bridge the two has led her to meet with top scientists at physics research centers in the United States, South America and Europe.
“I just followed a curiosity,” she said. “I followed an interest. ... As a poet, I’m interested in a lot of things.”
She said that quantum physics describes matter and the forces that interact with matter at the subatomic scale.
The poet
Growing up in Colorado, Catanzano read poetry and started writing her own. While in high school, she was in an accelerated physics class that she found challenging but loved for that same reason.
“Physics challenges me in much the same way poetry does, and I like being challenged,” she said.
But in college, she did not pursue physics.
She graduated in 1992 from Colorado State University, where she majored in English and creative writing and minored in philosophy. She received a master of fine arts degree in poetry at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa.
Catanzano now works in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest University, where she is poet-in-residence, associate professor of English and co-director of the Writers Reading Series.
Although she likes different types of poetry, her focus now is writing poetry that explores science.
She was recently profiled in Symmetry magazine, an online magazine on particle physics. In addition, Physics magazine has covered her work.
Dean Franco, professor of English and director of the Humanities Institute at Wake, said he finds Catanzano’s work intellectually thrilling, especially her ability to bring together physicists, artists and poets.
“There is almost nobody doing anything like what she’s doing,” Franco said. “It’s a brilliant, original inquiry into how we perceive reality. Through that investigation of our perception, she’s really trying to understand multiple dimensions of reality that we have.”
Franco, who teaches a freshman seminar on the uncertainty principle, a concept in quantum physics, has invited her to his class to talk about such topics as the uncertainty principle and her visits to the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, in Switzerland.
“My students loved having her come,” Franco said. “They found that her explanation of quantum physics was better than anything else that they’ve read.”
The work
In May 2019,Catanzano organized a conference at Wake on poetry, science and the arts. Entanglements: A Conference on the Intersections of Poetry, Science and the Arts was paid for by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation with an award granted to the conference convener, Catanzano, by the WFU Humanities Institute and the Reynolda House Museum of American Art.
“I brought poets, scholars, scientists and artists from all over the world to Wake Forest for three days of innovative programming,” Catanzano said.
Franco said her vision for the conference was vast, original and successful.
Paul Anderson, a professor in the Physics Department at Wake, said, “Quantum physics is a very abstract and mathematical subject with predictions and conclusions that are often contrary to our everyday intuition and therefore rather difficult to get an intuitive understanding of. Amy is taking a different, and, to my knowledge, unique approach by trying to gain understanding and insight into the subject via poetry.”
In addition to visiting CERN twice, Catanzano has been to other leading physics research centers, including the Dark Energy Survey at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.
She has written three books, two of which have received national literary awards. They are Starlight in Two Million: A Neo-Scientific Novella (Noemi Press), which received the Noemi Press Book Award; Multiversal (Fordham University Press), which received the PEN Center USA Literary Award in Poetry and the Poets Out Loud Prize; and Epiphany (Erudite Fangs Editions).
She has also published poetry, prose and digital literature, which means it is online and works with digital software programs.
Catanzano’s first published essay in quantum poetics was “Quantum Poetics: Writing the Speed of Light,” published in Jerome Rothenberg’s Poems and Poetics.
She also has had the opportunity to perform her poetry with other arts forms — music, dance and multimedia art.
During the Entanglements conference, she performed “Dark Energy Survey” with astrophysicist and dancer Satya Gontcho A Gontcho.
‘World Lines’
In October 2017, Catanzano did a site visit at the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics at Stony Brook University. While there, she talked to Giuseppe Mussardo, a theoretical physicist, about topological quantum computing.
In April 2018, she went back as the center’s inaugural poet-in-residence and wrote “World Lines: A Quantum Supercomputer Poem.”
In a published discussion about her poem, Catanzano said, “The poem uses a theoretical model of a topological quantum computer as its poetic form.”
This makes the poem behave like a quantum system.
She said the poem “is not so unlike other poetic forms such as sonnets and sestinas that follow a particular set of rules and predetermined architectures to produce intended results.”
In Phase One of the poem, she realized she could replace a part of the model with lines of poetry.
“When I did that, it created a very unusual kind of poem,” Catanzano said. “Because of the model itself, it made it so that there are many possible versions of the poem.”
Phase One of the poem is complete, and she is working on Phase Two and Three.
Time and one-on-ones
Her interest in how poetry explores time is how Catanzano began her journey into mixing poetry and science.
“Once I began to think about time, that led me to exploring how physics conceives of time,” she said. “I was initially interested in alternative forms of time, not just poetry but how different types of art can inspire the different experiences with time.”
She said that poets have long explored concepts like infinity.
“Poetry has a unique ability to register different types of time,” she said. “In some poems, we feel time at a very rapid pace. Some poets slow it way down. Some poems can suspend time. And other poems can make it feel like the past, present and future are happening at once.”
She has also explored how art questions people’s understanding of reality.
“Quantum physics like art invites us to question our understanding of reality,” she said.
Her interest led her first to reading about the theory of relativity, then classical mechanics and quantum physics. For years, she did research on her own.
“I was reading science in direct relation to poetry and examining the science in relation to what poetry does,” she said.
The more she learned about science and developing this poetic theory the more she wanted to have face-to-face meetings with scientists.
In 2014, she started talking to faculty in the university’s physics department and had the opportunity to give a lecture on poetry and science in the department.
“It was a lot of fun, and I gave a poetry reading,” she said.
Anderson talked about the time Catanzano spoke at a Wake physics department colloquium.
“That is the only time we’ve had a poet give us a talk, and it was a unique experience to have her recite some of her poetry,” he said.
Catanzano has received multiple grants from Wake and financial support from scientific institutions to visit physics research centers.
Starting July 1, Catanzano will be on leave at Wake to do her projects, thanks to a Reynolds Research Leave awarded by Wake.
“I’m excited to be working on my projects this coming academic year,” she said.
She was provided financial support to return to CERN this fall.
“I’m working remotely with my collaborators there until such a visit is possible due to the pandemic,” she said. “Right now, I’m collaborating with scientists in the U.S., Europe and Australia.”
