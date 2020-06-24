The nickname “Huffy” was given to visual artist William Huffman by a classmate in elementary school and has stuck with him for more than 70 years.
“Now, most people shorten it to “Huff,” he said.
The Vietnam War veteran and native of Winston-Salem has been painting since 1987, when he started taking classes at Forsyth Technical Community College.
“I was 43 years old,” he said. “You’ve heard people say, ‘Well, they’re going through a mid-life crisis.’ I said, ‘Well, a set of paint brushes is cheaper than a red Corvette.’”
Huffman primarily does oil paintings, and pen and ink art.
“Everybody says all my work is real detailed,” he said.
He worked for more than 40 years as a draftsman in the steel industry, where he created architectural, shop and fabrication drawings.
His most popular artwork is “Sunset Beach Bridge,” an oil-on-canvas painting that he has since reproduced.
At 76, Huffman is now a retired draftsman and lives in Lewisville. He is a member of the local Muddy River Art Association, a nonprofit arts organization founded by artists for artists, and the historian for the Lewisville American Legion Post 522.
In 1989, he said he started entering his artwork in competitions at the Dixie Classic Fair and had won a ribbon every year until 2019.
“I didn’t enter last year,” he said.
When he is not painting or helping with community events for young people sponsored by the Lewisville American Legion Post 522, Huffman can often be found cooking, especially amid the pandemic.
“I do more cooking than I do painting, now,” he said.
He is known for his biscotti.
“I’ve got about four or five different flavors that I’ll use,” Huffman said. “The last one was a pina colada biscotti, and I’ve done a butterscotch. I do one around Christmas time that I call a spiced molasses biscotti.”
He created the spiced molasses biscotti, which received a second-place culinary award at the Dixie Classic Fair two years ago, based on the spiced molasses Moravian cookie that is common during the Christmas season, he said.
“Creating a recipe gives me the same satisfaction as completing a painting,” Huffman said. “The only difference is, I can eat what’s on the cookie sheet.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: The detail and accuracy in my artwork is the reflection of 40+ years as a draftsman in a construction-related industry. The subjects of a lot of my artwork are vintage items that were abandoned or structures that will be or have been demolished. This is a statement that I hope describes my artwork: “An artist creating images that stir emotions, whether experimenting with different techniques of oil painting or doing a pointillist pen and ink rendering.”
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Starting with the beginners’ oil painting classes through Forsyth Technical Community College, I begin entering judged exhibits and receiving awards in some. Still, I continued the Forsyth Tech classes for several years under incredibly talented instructors. Later, I was invited to instruct an oil painting class for the Open Doors to the Arts Ministry conducted by First Baptist on Fifth Street (in Winston-Salem). There were four weekly classes on various mediums each month, each under the instruction of numerous local artists.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: When I first began painting, it was primarily the 19th-century artists. Later, as friendships developed with the local artists, they have influenced and motivated my artistic development. That friendship includes the students in the Open Doors classes.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Putting paint on a canvas without being distracted by the necessary obligations that occur in everyday life.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It is a means of relaxing, even though every completed piece of art has its problems. Each piece finished is another lesson learned.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: For the beginning artist, never underestimate your ability to create an enjoyable work of art. For the more experienced artist, keep producing your amazing works of art.
