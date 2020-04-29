Although Sarah Frisbie recently has been venturing out of acrylic painting, it has been her chosen medium since she was in eighth grade growing up in Winston-Salem.
Frisbie graduated from West Forsyth High School in 2019 and is a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill and is majoring in art history/studio art and global studies.
“I was always really strongly involved with the public school art program, so I took art from literally preschool to 12th grade,” said Frisbie, 18. “My art teachers have literally just been incredible.”
While in her junior and senior years in high school, she said she progressed “out of realism into more of a colorful expressive style.”
She primarily does portraits and is working on incorporating different media and stylistic elements to “elevate a portrait beyond just being about physical representation of someone.”
“I’m trying to make it more about using the human face as a vehicle for a broader message,” Frisbie said.
She has done a self-portrait entitled “Water and the Spirit.”
“The background and everything is largely from my head,” she said. “I used kind of a limited color palette and a Latin inscription and just a lot of motifs throughout the painting to evoke the idea of baptism and the idea of creation.”
Contemplative expressions show up in a lot of her works, including in the self-portrait.
Frisbie was one of five winners in a 2019 ArtPop competition through a partnership between ArtPop Street Gallery, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Lamar Advertising Co. and Adams Outdoor Advertising. As a result, “Kiera,” a full-body portrait created by Frisbie can be seen on billboards in the Triad through June 30.
Ultimately, Frisbie wants to become a curator of art in a museum, but she still plans to continue creating her own pieces as well as commissioned artwork.
“It’s just such a part of who I am,” she said.
She loves this quote by Pablo Picasso: “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: When I look at my portfolio, it seems kind of all over the place because I view myself as a student of myself and of the world, so my art is always changing. But there are a few things that my works have in common: I seem to be fascinated by a neutral, contemplative expression (on the human face, the female face and my own face), by the powerful implications of brushstroke and inventive color, by hands, hair, and eyes.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I feel like almost every artist starts with this obsession for copying and photographic detail. The thoughts make the artist, so I would say I always was an artist, but the moment I started expressing that was when I realized that I wasn’t going to say what I wanted to say by doing what a camera could do. I’ve experimented with a lot of styles since that divergence; I’ll zero in eventually. But I’ve definitely come to embrace color and brushstroke, and I’m currently working toward creating concept-driven, non-figurative work, specifically regarding spirituality and faith.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Honestly, the influence on my art is the way I live my life. I am a total art history nerd—I remember paging through art books at probably the age of four and I have stacks of them in my room. I follow hundreds of artists on Instagram; I cut out clothing tags and magazine spreads that have beautiful design; I style my food and follow auction catalogs and take way too many photos. Ask my family; it drives them crazy. But as for specific people, my art teachers over the years have been incredible, and I’m in love with the paintings of Andrey Remnev, Vincent van Gogh, Edward Povey, J.C. Leyendecker, and Ruth Speer.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: For me right now, it’s prioritizing studio time. I have the time to paint and my head is full of ideas, but it’s about putting my art above schoolwork and social time and quarantine-induced thought spirals that are getting me. I need art, so I’m just trying to get my schedule to reflect that.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: The way my brain works is it always has to produce something. If I’m not painting, I’m coming up with a new recipe or imagining a new outfit or writing poetry or even sketching inside my head. It’s just a part of how I function on the daily — there’s a joy that comes from creating something beautiful; a sense of accomplishment, catharsis, and intellectual thrill that comes from solving an aesthetic problem or just letting yourself create in a stream of consciousness, where everything fits together just right and you can step back and say, “Wow, I did that.”
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Surround yourself with art—find inspiration anywhere and everywhere and follow its lead. Don’t just accept constructive criticism, ask for it. Take it into account but don’t prioritize it over your gut instincts. And, for heaven’s sake, just make something.
