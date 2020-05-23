Donovan Livingston, poet, educator and author, will lead an open mic for students in celebration of the 155th anniversary of emancipation. Although COVID-19 has compelled an altering of plans, this year’s annual Juneteenth Festival will be held virtually on Facebook and other platforms. Juneteenth is June 19.
The deadline for video or written poetry submissions is June 1. Submit at www.triad culturalarts.org. Poems can be no longer than three minutes.
Students are asked to explore topics related to racial identity, freedom and its impact on mental health. Selected poems will be included in the festival program.
Students may choose from the following prompts:
If your mind were a museum, write a poem about the items we would find inside?
Write a poem about preserving the legacy of your ancestors, and what lessons you’ve learned from their story.
Write a poem in the form of a recipe, describing how freedom is made. List ingredients and directions for mixing and tips for cooking up your concept to perfection.
Write a poem beginning with the phrase, “The day I got free…”
Write a poem in the form of a letter to your past or future self about racial identity, mental health awareness, or your definition of the word “freedom.”
For more information, email d_living@uncg.edu or call 910-303-1868.
