UniverSoul Circus, now in its 26th year, will play Aug. 13-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It includes performances from around the world in a single-ring big top. Led by Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi from South Africa, his longtime Sidekick Zeke of Atlanta, and newcomer Cheyenne-Rose Dailey from Trinidad and Tobago, the 2019 edition of UniverSoul Circus features male contortionists from Guinea, skaters from Cuba; daredevil motorcyclists from Atlanta, Bakersfield, Calif., Grand Junction, Colo., and Santiago, Chile; a Cossack horse act with riders from Kazakhstan, Cuba, Guinea and Mexico, Fresh the Clownsss from Detroit and more.
Tickets are at www.ticket master.com. For information, visit www.universoulcircus.com.