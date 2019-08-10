Universoul Circus 2019 (copy)

Caribbean Fusion is part of the UniverSoul Circus coming to Greensboro.

UniverSoul Circus, now in its 26th year, will play Aug. 13-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

It includes performances from around the world in a single-ring big top. Led by Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi from South Africa, his longtime Sidekick Zeke of Atlanta, and newcomer Cheyenne-Rose Dailey from Trinidad and Tobago, the 2019 edition of UniverSoul Circus features male contortionists from Guinea, skaters from Cuba; daredevil motorcyclists from Atlanta, Bakersfield, Calif., Grand Junction, Colo., and Santiago, Chile; a Cossack horse act with riders from Kazakhstan, Cuba, Guinea and Mexico, Fresh the Clownsss from Detroit and more.

Tickets are at www.ticket master.com. For information, visit www.universoulcircus.com.

