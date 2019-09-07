UNCSA Presents will present Flor de Toloache at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band, offers an edgy take on traditional Mexican music. They’ve performed at Terminal 5 in New York, Nashville’s Ryman Theater at The Grand Ole Opry and the Coachella Festival.
The concert is co-sponsored by the Hispanic League. Spend the day at Fiesta! and finish the night off with Flor de Toloache.
Tickets are at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.
