Senior class actors at UNC School of the Arts’ School of Drama will present an “iconic feminist play” starting Thursday at Hanesbrands Theatre downtown. Caryl Churchill’s 1982 play, “Top Girls,” is described as “an exploration of how women navigate power.”
Best known in her native England, Churchill’s award-winning plays have included “Top Girls,” “Cloud Nine” (1981) and “Serious Money” (1988). Born in 1938, she continues to create, with four plays rolled out just last year.
“Top Girls,” a three-act play with two intermissions, was first produced by the School of the Arts in November 2003.
UNCSA senior Abigail Holland is directing the production as her senior thesis project.
The play opens with a dinner party celebrating businesswoman Marlene’s promotion, over a male colleague, to managing director of the Top Girls employment agency.
The invited guests are a who’s who of fascinating historical and fictional women. They share the sacrifices and compromises they have made and the prices they paid for surviving in a man’s world.
The audience meets and hears from historical and fictional characters ranging from Dull Gret (leader of a band of looting women who invade hell, from a Pieter Bruegel painting) and Patient Griselda, a character from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” to a ninth-century Pope Joan and a 13th-century Japanese courtesan.
The following two acts of “Top Girls” continue to trace Marlene’s life as she negotiates with family and with work in then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s England of the 1980s.
The cast of “Top Girls” includes Ana Evans as Marlene; Katelyn Kelley as Isabella Bird, Joyce and Mrs. Kidd; Belle Le as Lady Nijo and Win; Emma Davis as Dull Gret and Angie; Kate Pittard as Pope Joan and Louise; Ainsley Seigar as Patient Griselda, Nell and Jeannine; and Linnea Scott as Waitress, Kit and Shonda.
Director Holland says the play is a perfect vehicle for exploring her on-going interest in the inter-personalized and institutionalized power dynamics that affect women and how those dynamics fit into a patriarchal society.
“I’m fascinated with women adapting and negotiating to survive in structures built for men,” Holland said.
“In ‘Top Girls,’ we can see this in the different women in the first act — the historic and fictional figures — and how this translates to the women in the following two acts. This nonlinear structure of the play further enriches the story for the audience,” she said.
The play’s nonlinear structure provided a welcome challenge for Diana Haberstick, the production’s costume designer. She’s a first-year graduate student who has worked as a fitter and costumer on off-campus projects such as “Harriet” (with UNCSA alumnus Paul Tazewell), Steven Spielberg’s feature film remake of “West Side Story,” and the TV documentary “Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors.”
“Events in the play take place out of order, not backwards, but in a scattering of scenes,” Haberstick said. “Our director challenged us to perceive of the plot structure in non-traditional terms. Telling the story out of order focuses on causality, identity and relationships.
“The opening scene is broad in scope — iconic characters from history meet to discuss life. The final scene is narrower in scope — a family confronts personal issues against the backdrop of Thatcher’s monetarism. Because of that, I thought of the play as a vortex,” she added.
Haberstick felt that the vortex model also applied to the relationships in the play.
“If you imagine two people holding both hands, then spinning like a merry-go-round so that if either one lets go, both will fall, that would be the feeling of simultaneous attraction and repulsion of the characters,” she said. “To illustrate the vortex model and this simultaneous unity and competitiveness, I selected a narrow color palette: red.”
Churchill used another structural device to highlight the parallel between the first act’s women and those in the subsequent two acts: double- and triple-casting. Of the seven actresses in “Top Girls,” six play multiple roles.
“Abigail, our director, wanted to visually link each character introduced in Act One to her counterparts in later scenes,” Haberstick said. “So, I chose a silhouette and pattern unique to each character in Act One and tracked it throughout the play. Our job was made easy by the explosion of pattern, shape and style of the 1980s.”
In addition to Haberstick, designers and key crew include Cari Noel, scenic designer; Rowan Wilkerson, sound; Max Wurts, lighting; Brittany Hains, wig and makeup; Sierra Labrouse, properties; Helen Moreau, production stage manager; and Kathryn Sykes, production manager.
