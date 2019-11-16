The School of Drama at UNC School of the Arts will present “The Cider House Rules,” a stage play based on John Irving’s bestselling 1985 novel, in a two-part production Nov. 21-24 in Catawba Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Place, on the campus, 1533 S. Main St.
Performances of “Part One: Here in Saint Cloud’s” are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. “Part Two: In Other Parts of the World” will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-24.
Quin Gordon, director of recruitment for School of Drama, will direct third-year acting students in Peter Parnell’s award-winning stage adaptation. The production marks the local premiere of a main stage production in the style of story theater. While each of the two parts could stand alone as a theatrical experience, Gordon says the story is most satisfying if seen as a whole.
On Nov. 23, the two parts will be presented back-to-back in a five-hour marathon popularized by stage productions of Charles Dickens’ “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and J.K Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
Each part is ticketed separately ($20, $15 for students), at 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu. “The Cider House Rules” is recommended for mature audiences.
