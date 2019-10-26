Jack Gerhard has gone straight from college to star in the third touring company of “Once,” a Tony-winning Broadway musical that’s coming to the Stevens Center on Nov. 1.
Gerhard plays Guy, an Irish musician, who meets Girl, a Czech immigrant played by Mariah Lotz. J. Michael Zygo, who was in the original Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, is both the stage director and musical director.
“Once” is set on the streets of Dublin, where Guy and Girl are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.
New York Times Theater Critic Ben Brantley said the Broadway show was “as vital and surprising as the early spring that has crept up on Manhattan. And what was always wonderful about ‘Once,’ its songs and its staging, has been magnified.”
A New York-based singer-actor-musician, Gerhard grew up in Upstate New York, writing songs and performing. In a phone interview from Lowell, Mass., where “Once” was stopped for a few days, Gerhard talked about what it’s been like to be part of a big Broadway tour.
“My biggest dreams have always been acting and playing my own music,” he said. “Touring and playing this music and acting are the best of all worlds. Sometimes I have to pinch myself.”
When Gerhard was a senior in high school, a mentor advised him to lean on his whole skill set, not just his acting. “He told me, ‘I think you can make it as an actor, but your musical ability will give you an advantage.’”
Gerhard plays a little piano, ukulele, harmonica; Americana and classical violin; and he is especially proficient on guitar, playing leads, rhythm and slide, electric and acoustic.
Everybody in the “Once” cast plays an instrument.
“There’s one number where the musicians are dancing around with their instruments, including one guy with a cello strapped to his leg,” Gerhard said. “It’s amazing.”
While he was finishing his bachelor’s degree in musical theater from Rider University earlier this year, he started commuting the 1.5 hours into Manhattan to audition for roles. After a few call-backs, he was cast in the role of Guy.
“We started rehearsals on Aug. 7 in Florida and performed there for about a month and a half. It gave us a chance to iron out details,” he said.
Gerhard said the best thing about being in a show like this is either bringing the music of “Once” to people who have never heard it before or reminding people of the music, if they already know it.
“I know how much this music means to me, and what it meant to me the first time I saw the movie,” he said. “It means a lot to me to bring it to people. They might listen to it again, or they might pick up a guitar.”
“Once” began life as a 2007 movie, went to Off-Broadway in 2011 and Broadway in 2012 where it won a number of awards including the Tony for Best Musical. The original Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and the popular ballad “Falling Slowly” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.
And what’s the worse thing about touring?
“It’s not my favorite thing to get up at 7 a.m. and hop on a bus,” he said, laughing. “But, really, that’s fun too. It’s not just like being part of a musical, it’s also like being in a band.
“I’m definitely not a morning person. I like to get up late and bide my time, but it’s all worth it.”
“I’ve spent most of my life in Upstate New York, so what’s been nice about this leg of the tour is getting to see some more of the East Coast,” Gerhard said. The tour has gone from Ft. Myers, Fla., to Atlanta and through S.C. This week, they are in Massachusetts, and next week Winston-Salem.
“We got to spend a day in New York City and a day outside of Boston,” he said. “I have friends coming up from the city to see the show.”
Gerhard said that he’s also looking forward to seeing some people he knows who are in school at UNCSA.
Wiley Hausam, UNCSA’s managing director for performance facilities, curates UNCSA Presents.
“We are excited to offer yet another musical direct from Broadway, where it was popular with both critics and audiences,” Hausam said. “All of the UNCSA Presents’ musicals are part of national tours of the Broadway shows, featuring professional actors and musicians. You are getting New York quality at Winston-Salem prices.”
UNCSA Presents’ presentation of “Kinky Boots” in May sold out.
The film was written by James Carney, an Irish film director, producer, screenwriter and lyricist. Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová wrote the music and lyrics for both the film and stage production, and Enda Walsh wrote the book for the stage production.
