Filmmaker Brett Haley, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus known for such dramatic fare as the movies “The Hero” and “Hearts Beat Loud,” is trying his hand at musical comedy. “Sorta Like a Rock Star,” a movie being made for Netflix, will start filming in October. Auli’i Cravalho, best known as the voice of Moana in Disney’s animated film of that name, stars as an exuberant teen whose optimism is challenged by hardships.
Haley also directed “All the Bright Places” for Netflix, a drama starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith that is due in 2020.