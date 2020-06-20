Actor Neal Bledsoe has been busy living in the past lately, with roles set in the Wild West, the 1950s and the 1970s.
Bledsoe, a 2005 alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, stars in “A Soldier’s Revenge,” a Western that was just released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital. He plays Frank, a troubled bounty hunter, still dealing with PTSD from the Civil War, who is recruited by two children to help find their missing mother — who is his ex-lover (AnnaLynne McCord). Val Kilmer, who starred in the much-loved Western “Tombstone,” has a supporting role as Frank’s worldwise father, and the cast also includes Jake Busey, James Russo and Rob Mayes.
And he just started a recurring role on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the ABC series based on the Marvel movies, about secret agents who deal with supervillains, aliens and other foes. This season — the show’s final one — is a time-travel story, with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents going back to previous decades to stop bad guys who aim to alter history, moving from the 1930s to 1950s to 1970s.
Power of play
Bledsoe, 39, was born in Toronto and grew up in Seattle, first developing an interest in performing when he and his father started doing puppet shows called “Thimble Theater.”
“I found out you could get away with pretty much anything,” he said. “I told a joke my dad wrote and it made my grandmother pee her pants, and I saw the power of being on stage.”
As he became a teen, he attended a performing arts high school and was torn between writing — even getting short stories and poetry published — and acting. But though they require different skills, he feels the two are related.
“Art is an experience, and whatever medium you’re working in is just a tool of that expression,” he said. “You’re trying your best to describe a human experience.”
A 1986 photo book called “A Day in the Life of America,” which included several pictures of the North Carolina School of the Arts, now UNC School of the Arts, drew his attention with pictures of life on campus.
“Something about those photos kind of spoke to me,” he said. “I wanted to go to that place.” When he started applying to different arts colleges, he focused his attention on NCSA. The reputation of Gerald Freedman, the legendary dean of the drama school, “really appealed to me as well.”
He was accepted to the school, and started attending the school a few days before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“You take all these kids whose job otherwise is to emote, and everyone didn’t know what to do with that kind of grief,” he said. “It was like one era of our history was coming to an end.”
Freedman, who died in March, became a mentor to Bledsoe.
“He was kind of the Great Man on the Hill, the intimidating sage and guru, as he is for a lot of people,” Bledsoe said. “His silence is a thing that intimidates you. You don’t have a lot of contact with him in your first years, and you can end up trying to impress him.”
He said Freedman taught him “how one could derive a better sense of work and meaning from art. That was not something I knew before. He was hard on me, he was demanding, and at times that was the most frustrating thing in the world.
“But now that he’s gone, you see that as love, you see that as care. ... I knew he had that impact on a lot of people. It was a lodestar and a positive, massive influence of how to operate with grace and integrity in the world.” They remained close, and Bledsoe came to visit Freedman last year when his health was declining.
Play of work
After graduating in 2005, Bledsoe quickly established himself as an actor, appearing in a pilot with Kelly Lynch within a few weeks of leaving school and continuing to appear in shows including “Guiding Light,” “As the World Turns,” “Ugly Betty,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Smash,” “Ironside,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Shameless” and “Timeless,” as well as movies including “Sex and the City 2,” “Junction” and “A Kiss for Jed.” He continued to write, including work for Sports Illustrated.
“A Soldier’s Revenge” is Bledsoe’s first Western.
“That genre is one of my favorites, and one we don’t make much anymore,” he said, citing such favorites as “Tombstone,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Unforgiven,” “The Searchers,” “Lonesome Dove” and “Once Upon a time in the West.”
“I like the kind of anti-Westerns, like ‘Deadwood,’” he said, “which show the brutality and nastiness of it all. ... I think we owe ourselves a favor to tell that part of history with an honest eye.”
Bledsoe had just moved back to New York and was nursing a broken heart, planning to concentrate on his writing for awhile, when he got the call about “A Soldier’s Revenge.”
“It was Friday, and they started shooting (in California) on Monday,” he said. “But it was an opportunity to work with Val Kilmer. I couldn’t pass that up, just so I could pepper him with ‘Tombstone’ quotes and annoy the living (heck) out of him.”
Bledsoe appreciated that the story dealt with “redemption, loss and PTSD. My brother served in the military, and both my grandfathers were World War II veterans, so there’s a certain amount of military background that comes to my family. ... Being able to portray that was an honor.”
When he was approached for the role, one of the first things he was asked was whether he knew how to ride a horse.
“I lied my ass off and told them I could,” he said. “I had not ridden in 30 years.” But every minute he wasn’t on set, he said, he was working with horse trainers and getting more comfortable, ending up doing all or most of his own horse stunts on the film.
His advice: “When they ask if you can ride a horse, do yourself a favor and lie.”
Bledsoe is cagey about giving any details in “S.H.I.E.L.D.” He first appeared in this past Wednesday’s episode, playing Wilfred Malick, a double agent working to undermine S.H.I.E.L.D., in a story set in 1955.
He is also in this week’s episode, airing on Wednesday, which is set in the 1970s, with Bledsoe wearing old-age makeup to reprise the role. A younger actor played Malick as a teen in the earlier episodes of the season, which were set in the 1930s. Natalia Cordova-Buckley, a fellow UNCSA alum, is a series regular, playing Yo Yo Rodriguez, who this season is coping with the loss of her superpowers.
Bledsoe also recently played a figment of Scott Bakula’s imagination known as “The Man in the Red Suit” on “NCIS: New Orleans” and Marc Antony in a stage production of “Antony and Cleopatra.”
But for now, of course, he isn’t doing any acting and is focusing on his writing, even exploring the idea of going into a Columbia graduate school program for journalism.
“I’m trying to expand my storytelling apparatus,” he said.
