Daniel Emond grew up in Chicago, spent his childhood in San Francisco and Westchester, N.Y., then made his down to Winston-Salem to study drama at the UNC School of the Arts, graduating in 2012.
While in school working on his acting chops, he discovered the banjo and the joy of string music.
He met Sarah Hund and Ben Mackel while working on a play in Sarasota, Fla., and they soon formed a band, The Blue Eyed Bettys.
The trio is known for their three-part harmonies and storytelling. They also offer new twists on familiar songs from The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Simon and Garfunkel.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I am first and foremost a singer and composer. I tour a great deal with The Blue Eyed Bettys, an indie-folk popgrass trio that makes a living touring the Eastern U.S. (and Mexico!). Meanwhile, I am writing and developing three musicals for a theatrical life on Broadway, or at a regional theater. One of my musicals, “Kill The Whale: A Musical Odyssey,” is a song cycle based on my favorite book, “Moby-Dick” (killthewhaleofficial.com). Its music is a mix of folk, rock, soul, hip hop and absurdist storytelling. When I’m not touring with The Blue Eyed Bettys, I am probably back in Queens, N.Y., working on a musical.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I started playing piano at the age of 6, and singing at the age of 12, but was always making little songs, even as a toddler. When I was at UNCSA, my dreams of being the next Elton John were crowded by my newfound passion for the banjo, which I picked up when my mandolin-strumming classmate Thomas Rowell (and frequent collaborator) took me to his mountain house in Boone and indoctrinated me in the glory of Béla Fleck and Bill Keith. A year after graduating, I formed The Blue Eyed Bettys with my new friends Ben and Sarah, and in the blink of an eye, it seems we have toured the Eastern U.S. (and Mexico) for five years. We are excited to see where the next five take us!
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Everyone I come into contact with has had some sort of influence on my art, whether consciously or beneath the surface. While prolific figures like The Beatles, Queen, Aretha and Stevie Wonder have had an extraordinary impact on my songcraft, I would say my two most important influences are Gerald Freedman, who taught me the artist’s foremost responsibility is to tell the story, and Judee Sill, a widely unrecognized songwriter from the ‘70s who is proof of the power of sublimation — the artist’s pain can be alchemically turned into a shared beauty. Check her out.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Balance.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: All art should promote empathy as the primary human concern. Otherwise it gets mixed up with all the other mish mash–media, advertisement, propaganda. ... Art is our chance to release ourselves from the constant ache of competition outside our doors and on our screens, and instead experience a temporal beauty. That’s why people ought to pay for it.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: The two P’s, Passion and Patience. The first comes so naturally to artists, the second fits about as well as a glove on a foot. The long periods of waiting, not knowing the source of your next paycheck, working soul-sucking jobs, all so you can spend those few precious hours singing, painting, dancing, can feel plain unfair. Just know that your heroes weren’t your heroes while they were grinding and putting in the hours. It takes time. Lots of it. So if you haven’t achieved your dreams in your first year, or fifth year out of college. ... breathe. Patience will surprise you.
