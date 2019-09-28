Somewhere around 1595-1596, William Shakespeare wrote and first saw a production of what became his best-known and most popular comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Still frequently performed, “Midsummer” looks at young and aging love relationships in Athens, from human royalty to similarly highly placed representatives of the fairy world. They, and the mischievous character of Puck, also interfere with four Athenian young people and a group of laborers who are amateur actors.
Will the various love affairs survive a magical night in the woods, however altered it might be?
The drama seniors at UNC School of the Arts will pursue the answers under the direction of Cameron Knight, associate professor of acting and directing in the School of Drama. The production opens Thursday night for one weekend.
Knight has re-imagined this tale of unrequited love, betrayals, marital quarrels, mistaken identities and the pursuit of one’s affection for primarily senior acting students, with the support of several second-year students.
“Don’t bring any preconceived notions about Shakespeare to the play,” said Knight, who joined the UNCSA faculty in 2018 after a 20-year career in acting and directing.
“The color scheme of the sets and costumes will reflect the three worlds of the comedy,” he said, “ranging from the sterile black-and-white canvas of the court, to the earth tones of the working class, to the Technicolor palette of the fairy world.”
Melissa Smith, a third-year student in the Design and Production School, has the scenic design assignment. She welcomed the challenge of finding a way to thread together the play’s three different worlds.
“The trick with this show,” she said, “was finding a way for each of the worlds to co-exist. We had to work together to find a visual language to demonstrate that, although each world is very different, they still have similarities.”
“Midsummer Night” is Smith’s first design at UNCSA, though she served as design assistant on the 2019 opera “Werther” and the 2019 one-act presentation, “American Voices.”
“What makes this production so fun is that I am using familiar objects in new and surprising ways,” Smith said. “The audience should expect a high-stimulation show, magical moments and a twist on classic Shakespeare.”
While written in the 1590s, Knight believes that the love stories told in “Midsummer Night” explore themes of sexuality and gender identity that are still relevant today.
“We watch people struggling with how they’re perceived, what control they have or don’t have over their lives, and how they strive to achieve their dreams,” he said. “This, too, rings true today, as we are obsessed with our smart phones, social media, the unending news cycles, fretting over inconsequential things, and trying to be perfect when we should simply not take ourselves so seriously.”
Two of the play’s most prevalent themes are sleep and dreams. As the title infers, there is a lot of sleeping going on.
“Healing happens when we sleep and dream, at a time when we are most vulnerable and unable to control our lives,” Knight said. “And we emerge from sleep transformed. Witnessing that transformation in the play’s characters will be a healing experience for the audience.”
Some maintain that the trouble-making Puck outlines the play’s overall effect with his utterance, “Lord, what fools these mortals be!”
Others suggest, however, that Lysander’s statement to Hermia early in the play may be the best short synopsis for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“The course of true love never did run smooth,” he tells her. This is one Shakespeare play that echoes that note from beginning to end.
In addition to Smith, director Knight is receiving support from choreographer Krisha Marcano, assistant dean of Drama, and Drama faculty member Sara Becker, the voice and text coach. Acadia Barrengos, a second-year Drama directing student, is the assistant director.
Students from Design and Production who fill out the team include Clara Ash Moore, lighting designer; Nik Parnell, sound designer; and Melissa Thum, costume designer.
The cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” includes seniors Liz Steinmetz (Puck/Philostrate), Jasper Knight Keen (Oberon/Theseus), Katelyn Kelley (Titania/Hippolyta), Patrick Monaghan (Egeus), Justine Marler (Lysander), Lance Smith (Demetrius), Kate Pittard (Helena), David Johnson III (Bottom), David Hiro (Peter Quince), David Ospina (Flute) and Jon Demegillo (Snout).
Second-year students who complete the cast are Michael Washington (Starveling), Nic Brown (Snug), Isabelle Busseau (Peaseblossom/Ensemble), Briana Middleton (Cobweb/Ensemble), Mimi Viglietti (Moth/Ensemble) and Murphy Applin, Jr. (Mustardseed/Ensemble). Ishmael Gonzalez, Jacob Moscovitz and Darby Donough play Oberon Fairies/Ensemble.
