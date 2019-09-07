Twin City Artisans will judge work of prospective members 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem.
The jury process is done by members of TCA’s Standards Committee who will examine items made by N.C. residents for unique craftsmanship, creativity and originality.
TCA encourages its members to be active in the planning, decision-making and execution of its events. It was formed in 2014 by artisans seeking opportunities to show their works in modern surroundings.
The Carriage House at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens in Kernersville was added this year as a venue. In December, TCA will have a show and sale at the Masonic Lodge, 3547 Country Club Road.
The jury fee is $25 for each category. For information, call 336-655-6371, email sansuglass@yahoo.com or visit www.twincityartisansnc.com.
