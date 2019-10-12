Shared Radiance Performing Arts Co. will present its adaptation of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 13, starting at the waterfall at Hanging Rock State Park, rain or shine.

The Shared Radiance Players will lead the audience on a beach-themed “Twelfth Night,” featuring beach music and nature. Audience members are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Tickets are $20, $10 for students, at www.stokesarts.org or 336-593-8159.

