Tromploy will present “Alice in Winstonland,” a pop-up immersive art experience, 1-10 p.m. Nov. 21-29, including Thanksgiving Day, with a special event 9 p.m.-midnight Nov. 21, 22 and 28 at 418 N. Marshall St. No. 100.
Nevets, WYNOCEROS, XOSK, Megz, Christine Toole and Carlos Bocanegra are among the artists who will construct the 3D colors, sounds and textures of the experience. Tromploy is an immersive entertainment and artist platform that creates, curates and facilitates interactive art.
Admission is $15, $13 for military personnel and seniors, $8 for ages 8-17, and free for 7 and under. For information, visit Tromploy’s Facebook page or call 336-413-6932.
