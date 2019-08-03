Triad Playwrights Theatre, a group dedicated to producing new plays by local writers, will introduce its fifth production, “Rehearsals,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro.
“Rehearsals” is a new comedy by Bill Cissna who writes about theater for the Winston-Salem Journal. Jonathan Crow is directing.
The play is about a hapless community theater on the brink of closing its doors as it mangles “An Ideal Husband” while Oscar Wilde turns in his grave.
Crow calls the play “a love letter to the American little theater.”
Tickets are $15, $12 for educators and veterans at www.triadplaywrights@gmail.com.