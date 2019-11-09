Town Mountain, with openers Chatham Rabbits, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Reeves Theater & Cafe, 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
Town Mountain has played at major festivals nationwide and recently opened for Tyler Childers at Red Rocks. Town Mountain redefines modern bluegrass, holding spots on the Billboard Bluegrass and Americana Radio charts for multiple weeks and appearing on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Rolling Stone recently commented that Town Mountain is “reshaping a strict genre.” The band’s most recent album “New Freedom Blues” has been praised by SiriusXM, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation, American Songwriter, The Boot and Saving Country Music.
Tickets are $20-25 at www.bit.ly/2pLIRkt, www.reevestheater.com/event/b5a894b49031a29a4e90ee3b9ecc2ffd and 336-258-8240.
