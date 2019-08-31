Dancing in the streets and concerts in the parks will soon be a distant memory. Fall is just around the corner, and it’s time to get serious — well, not too serious — about the arts.
My Top 10 picks for September and October include visual art, literature, film, jazz and classical music.
Stay tuned for stories in Sunday Arts about theater and dance. In the meantime, be on the lookout for falling leaves and chilly mornings.
Enjoy.
Free your mind
Sept. 5: Delta Fine Arts will hold an opening reception for Hoyte Phifer and the exhibition,”Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet,” at 6 p.m. at 2611 New Walkertown Road. Phifer is a Greensboro-based artist who creates abstract images with relationships to the written word. The exhibition, which hangs through Jan. 18, includes more than 50 acrylic and mixed-media paintings, and a selection of poems. There will be spoken word performances and light refreshments at the opening. Admission is free. For information, call 336-722-2625 or visit www.deltaartscenter.org.
There be dragons
Sept. 27: The Piedmont Wind Symphony will present “Along the Silk Road” at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The music will carry you from Pakistan and India to Korea and China. (Look out for dragons along the way.) East and West will meet in the “Occident and Orient” march by Camille Saint-Saens, and in selections from Puccini’s “Turandot.” A key part of the journey is a musical story, “Malala — Symbol of Courage and Peace.” Tickets are $20-$30 at 336-722-9328 or www.piedmont windsymphony.com.
Conducting dynamo
Sept. 28: Xian Zhang will conduct the UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. Zhang, called “one of the most dynamic conductors working today” by Brian Cole, UNCSA interim chancellor and former Dean of Music, will conduct Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Also on the program, UNCSA Concerto Competition winner Peter Smith will perform Saint-Saens’ “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor.” Tickets are $20, $15 for students, at www.uncsa.edu/ performances or 336-721-1945.
Video venture
Oct. 15: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present a reception and conversation with peter campus 6-8 p.m. 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Valerie Hillings, director of the North Carolina Museum of Art, will discuss campus’ work with him. The event is being held in conjunction with the exhibition, “peter campus video ergo sum,” on display Sept. 6–Dec. 29. A pioneer of video art, campus creates installations that provide interactive experiences, leading the viewer on a journey of self-discovery and awareness. “peter campus video ergo sum” is a companion exhibition at the Hanes Art Gallery at WFU, on display through Dec. 8. An affiliated exhibition, “affinities: peter campus and american art,” will be at Reynolda House Museum of American Art through Dec. 31. Admission to SECCA is free with a suggested donation of $10. There will be a cash bar (no charge for SECCA Members). Visit www.secca.org.
Jazz man
Oct. 24: The Secrest Artists Series at WFU will present the Chick Corea Trilogy with Christian McBride, bass; and Brian Blade, percussion, at 7:30 p.m. in Wait Chapel. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:40 p.m. Corea — keyboardist, composer and bandleader — is a DownBeat Hall of Famer and NEA Jazz Master, as well as the fourth-most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 63 noms — and 22 wins. From straight-ahead to avant-garde, bebop to jazz-rock fusion, children’s songs to chamber and symphonic works, Corea has touched an astonishing number of musical bases in his career since playing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s — and beyond. Community tickets are $5-$24. Group discounts are available with special pricing for Wake Forest students, staff and faculty. Reservations are advised at at www.Secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Get OUT
Oct. 2-6: OUT at the Movies LGBT Film Fest will screen more than 25 features and about six shorts. It kicks off of Oct. 2 with a donor/filmmaker reception and wraps on Oct. 6 with an awards party. Films will be screened at UNCSA’S ACE Theatre Complex and Wake Forest University’s Byrum Welcome Center. There are parties every night, and Randy “RJ” Jones, an original member of The Village People and an UNCSA alumus, will perform at one of them. For tickets and information, visit www.outatthemovies.org or call 336-918-0902
New bloke on the block
Oct. 27 and 29: The Winston-Salem Symphony will presents its new music director Timothy Redmond (from London) conducting “The Rite of Spring” 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Stevens Center. Famous for causing a riot at its 1913 premiere because of its revolutionary sound, Stravinsky’s “Rite” represents “the mystery and great surge of creative power of spring.” Jennifer Higdon’s “Low Brass Concerto” has been called a “wonderfully accessible, richly melodic new work” by the Chicago Sun-Times. Also on the program are Haydn’s “The Representation of Chaos from The Creation” and Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony. Tickets start at $24 at www.wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.
Celebrate books and authors
Sept. 5-8: The 15th Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors is a celebration of reading and writing in venues throughout downtown Winston-Salem. More than 50 authors and illustrators will read, participate in panels, give workshops and more. Ticketed events include a Children’s Author Pancake Breakfast and a Bookmarks Birthday celebration at The Ramkat. The free all-day festival is Sept. 7. For a list of authors and events, visit www. bookmarksnc.org.
Nonconformists unite
Sept. 5-Oct. 5: Author and physician Uzodinma Iweala will kick off this year’s On The Same Page community read with two appearances in Winston-Salem in support of his novel, “Speak No Evil”: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Winston-Salem State University and noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Central Library auditorium. “Speak No Evil” is a coming-of-age novel about two privileged teenagers from different backgrounds. They share a secret that sets off a chain of events with devastating consequences. The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society. Library branches will have a variety of programs related to the book, listed on www.forsyth.cc/library .
Fiesta! day and night
Sept. 14: UNCSA Presents will present Flor de Toloache at 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Flor de Toloache is an all-female mariachi band with a unique flavor and sound, offering an edgy take on traditional Mexican music. After a highly praised “Tiny Desk Concert,” their collaboration with The Arcs landed them on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” This concert is co-sponsored by the Hispanic League. Spend the day at Fiesta! and finish the night off with Flor de Toloache. Tickets are at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945. For info about Fiesta!, visit www.hispanic +league.org .
