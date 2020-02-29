Joyful. Joyful. Spring is springing.
We can look forward to Daylight Saving Time on March 8, a full moon on March 9, Spring Equinox on March 19, Easter on April 12 and a whole lot of art and entertainment opportunities in between.
Here are my Top 10 for March and April, and find more in Best Bets on D4.
1. Living history
March 6: Carolina Music Ways will present “Carolina Live! — Our Musical History” at 7 p.m. at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Doors open at 6. Musicians Matt Kendrick, Debbie Gitlin, Wiley Porter, Joe Robinson, Michael Kinchen, Larry Carman, Karon Click and Diana Tuffin will spotlight the talents of N.C. natives including John Coltrane, Doc Watson, the “5” Royales, and singer and civil-rights icon Nina Simone. Ron Stacker Thompson will narrate. This is a rare public performance for the group that usually performs in schools. Tickets are $50 for VIP, $25 for general admission at www. carolinamusicways.org/tickets.
2. Crafty new members
March 6-28: Piedmont Craftsmen’s New Exhibiting Members Show will have an opening reception 7-9 p.m. March 6 at 601 N. Trade St, Winston-Salem. The March exhibit will welcome the fine craft artists who successfully completed the two-part peer jury process at 2019’s Piedmont Craftsmen Fair and are now Exhibiting Members of the 57-year-old guild. The 17 individuals accepted for membership were selected from among nearly 90 applicants, and include craft artists working in clay, fibers, jewelry and wood.
3. Musical democracy
March 26: The Secrest Artists Series at Wake Forest University will present A Far Cry string orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Brendle Recital Hall on the campus. The self-conducted orchestra is a democracy in which decisions are made collectively and leadership rotates among the players (“Criers”). The structure has led to consistently thoughtful and innovative programming. The Grammy-nominated group has developed a distinct approach to music-making that encourages risk-taking for both player and audience. This concert will include music by Mozart, Pärt, Elgar and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $5-$18 at www.click4tix.com/secrest/afarcry or 336-758-5757, and free for Wake Forest University and Baptist Medical School students, faculty, and staff.
4. Good to be King
March 20, 22, 24: Piedmont Opera will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” at 8 p.m. March 20, 2 p.m. March 22 and 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. In the early 1860s, newly widowed Anna Leonowens and her son, Louis, set sail from their native England for Bangkok, Siam (now Thailand), where Anna is to be the schoolteacher for the royal offspring of the King of Siam. Wayne Hu plays the King, Elizabeth Pacheco Rose plays Anna, and former Miss America Nia Franklin plays Tuptim. Tickets are at www.Piedmont Opera.org or 336-725-7101.
5. Let the movies flow
March 26-April 5: The 22nd RiverRun International Film Festival will screen more than 160 films at locations throughout Winston-Salem and at Red Cinemas in Greensboro. RiverRun festival headquarters will be at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. There will be feature-length and short films in genres including narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films by established and emerging filmmakers. There will be filmmaker panel discussions and festival parties, free family screenings and panels. Tickets are at www.riverrun.com, 405 W. Fourth St. and 336-721-1945
6. Dazzling dancer
March 27: Salem College will present a performance by Camille A. Brown and Dancers at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, which can be accessed from the intersection of East Salem Avenue and Rams Drive. Recently recognized as an individual Best of Dance 2019 by the New York Times, Brown’s accomplishments range from TED talks to Broadway musicals. She is a UNC School of the Arts alumna. Admission is free. for information, visit www.salem.edu.
7. Man, what a choir
March 31: UNCSA Presents will present “The Choir of Man” 7:30 p.m. March 31 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. “The Choir of Man” sings everything — pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and classic rock from such artists as Paul Simon, Adele and Queen. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time that combines harmonies, dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. Imported from the U.K. Tickets are $20-$65 at www.unsca.edu or 336-721-1945.
8. Beethoven rocks
April 5 and 7: The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a “Beethoven Celebration” at 3 p.m. April 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 7 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Timothy Redmond, music director, will conduct. Ludwig van Beethoven was born 250 years ago, and within a few years he would change the very face of music. As part of Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem, a year-long, community-wide arts collaboration, the symphony is presenting an all-Beethoven concert. Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony (Pastoral) is a celebration of the natural world. The birthday party begins with the overture to his only opera, “Fidelio,” and ends with the tranquil Mass in C, featuring the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Tickets start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.
9. It’s oo-koo-LAY-lay
April 20: The Ramkat will present ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro at 8 p.m. at 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Though some still have trouble pronouncing his last name and the instrument he plays, Jake Shimabukuro (she-ma-BOO-koo-row) is recognized as one of the world’s most exciting and innovative ukulele (oo-koo-LAY-lay) players and composers. Renowned for lightning-fast fingers and revolutionary playing techniques, Shimabukuro views the ukulele as an “untapped source of music with unlimited potential.” Playing jazz, blues, funk, classical, bluegrass, folk, flamenco and rock, Shimabukuro’s mission is to show that the ukulele is capable of much more than the traditional Hawaiian music — or corny showbiz routines — many associate it with. Tickets are $35-$50 at www.theramkat.com
10. Spring forward, upward
April 23, 24, 25: The schools of Dance, Music, and Design and Production UNC School of the Arts will collaborate on the four works in the Spring Dance program. Mark Norman will conduct the Symphony Orchestra in live music for each piece: George Balanchine’s classic ballet “Symphonie Concertante,” set to Mozart’s work of the same name; Brenda Daniels, associate dance dean, will choreograph a new duet to Joaquin Rodrigo’s Adagio from “Concierto de Aranjuez”; Merce Cunningham’s quirky “Travelogue” is set to John Cage’s “Telephones and Birds” with original design by Robert Rauschenberg that will be recreated by the School of Design and Production; and a reimagining of “The Seven Deadly Sins” will be choreographed by Gina Patterson, guest artist, with a new score by Jordan Hamlin, and stage designs from the faculty and students in the School of Design and Production. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with ID at www.uncsa.edu.
