Looking back at the March and April Top 10, we find an impressive list of cancellations: Piedmont Opera’s “The King and I” — canceled; Winston-Salem Symphony’s “Beethoven Celebration” — canceled; UNCSA’s Spring Dance — canceled; RiverRun International Film Festival — all canceled — to keep from getting or spreading COVID-19.
We’ve seen hurricanes, floods and tornadoes, and prolonged national mourning after 9/11, but never anything quite like this — a new virus with the power to close museums, galleries, watering holes and concert halls.
But we’re a spunky bunch. We may be confined to home or office, or to hospitals or worse, but creativity cannot be contained.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the shelter-in-place order to May 8. As we have seen, that could change, and — either way — we should stay careful even as we start to venture back out into the world.
If we can’t go to the concert hall, we can go to the computer. And my Top 10 list of art and entertainment events in May and June ranges with cautious optimism from YouTube to the Blue Ridge Music Center.
Pitch-perfect partners
Today, May 3: Piedmont Opera is presenting the Metropolitan Opera’s high-definition broadcast of Borodin’s “Prince Igor” at 7:30 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/princeigor. It’s about $5 and stars Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili and Ildar Abdrazakov, and is conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. James Allbritten, artistic and general manager, and Steven LaCosse, a frequent stage director for Piedmont Opera, are having weekly discussions called “The Met’s Viewers Choice” at noon on Fridays on PO’s Facebook page. They’ll answer viewers’ questions at info@piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101. Sign up for their newsletter with weekly offerings at www.piedmontopera.org.
Let the river run
Now-May 8: RiverRun International Film Festival is putting its popular selection of North Carolina Short Films, or “NC Shorts,” online, and many of the shorts’ filmmakers are being highlighted in a “Meet the Filmmakers” series on RiverRun’s social media channels. Don’t miss “Too Much Rain” by John Cernak of Winston-Salem’s Out of Our Minds Studios. Shown in two blocks, you can access them at https://tinyurl.com/ncshorts1 and https://tinyurl.com/ncshorts2. The great thing about shorts is that if you don’t like one, it’s short, and the next one might be awesome. For free.
What’s the story?
Now: MUSE Winston-Salem, formerly the New Winston Museum, is collecting tomorrow’s history today, and you can be a part of that. In order to chronicle life in the time of COVID-19, MUSE wants to find out how the new coronavirus is affecting your daily life, your family, your worklife. They hope to hear from medical and other essential workers, and those who have lost their work or who are working from home — through words, photographs, drawings — to show the world years from now how we weathered this storm. Just go to https://tinyurl.com/COVIDMUSE and tell it, brothers and sisters.
Virtual Salem Senior Show
Now: Normally, seniors in Salem College’s Design program would have been installing their end-of-year projects about now. Instead, they developed digital content for a show called “Redesigning Salem” and launched it on Friday (May 1) on the Elberson Fine Arts Center Facebook page. See www.facebook.com/salemfineartscenter to view the show and more information. Free.
Just ... DIY!
Now: Department heads at Sawtooth School for Visual Art are taking us into their home studios to show us how to do things for ourselves. Seth Charles, ceramics director, has two videos demonstrating wheel-throwing and trimming bowls for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, recently canceled. Emily Badalamente, the Art + Wellness director, has a how-to video on making medical face masks. Both are free and easy-to-follow at www.sawtooth.org, Instagram — sawtoothschool, Facebook — Sawtooth School for Visual Art.
Virtual art and history
Now: Field trip canceled? Art class closed? Fuggedaboutit! And check out Old Salem Museums and Gardens, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, and Reynolda House Museum of American Art. They all have entertaining options to cure the COVID-19 doldrums, if not the virus itself. Old Salem has a webpage called “Exploratorium” with guided visits to 12 of the living history site’s attractions — from pottery to hot cross buns.
Visit www.oldsalem.org. SECCA has Art at Home classes for all ages at www.secca.org. Reynolda has a collection of tours of its galleries and chances to “Ask a Curator” at www.reynoldahouse.org.
Listen to the music
Mondays and Fridays: The Winston-Salem Symphony is presenting “Musician Moments” every Monday at 8 p.m. and “Camera 1” at 8 on Fridays on Facebook (@wssymphony) and YouTube. Timothy Redmond, music director, has curated an online series of notable excerpts from recent symphony concerts to ease the pain of the pandemic. If you miss the Monday and Friday releases, they’ll be archived at www.wssymphony.org. It’s free, and you can subscribe to next season return-to-live concerts and help the orchestra get back on its feet — or in its seats.
Note: The following in-person events will depend on the latest COVID-19 developments, so check the Journal and the individual websites for updates.
Artists of tomorrow today
June 25: Authoring Action, an after-school enrichment program that shows young people how to channel their ideas and experiences into creative writing, speech, film and design, has a public event scheduled in June. P.O.V. (Point of View) multimedia event, in collaboration with Delurk Gallery, will be at 6 p.m. June 25 at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., both in Winston-Salem. Tickets and details will be at www.authoringaction.org.
Note: If you make a donation today, May 5 (on the website), it will be doubled by a matching sponsor donation.
Salsa in the park
June 21: West End Mambo, a big joyful salsa and Latin jazz band, will open the fifth Summer Parks Concert Series at 5 p.m. in Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. Gates open at 4. Forsyth County, and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are the co-presenters.
There will be two concerts a month in July and August, alternating between Tanglewood in Clemmons and Triad Park in Kernersville, and ending Aug. 29 with the Dan River Girls, Martha Bassett and Laurelyn Dossett.
The concerts and parking are free and geared to families. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnic or buy from food trucks on site. Proceeds from soda, water, beer and wine go to support the arts council. No outside alcohol. For the complete schedule and more info, visit www.intothearts.org/parks.
Music in the mountains
June 27: The Kruger Brothers accompanied by The Kontras Quartet will open the Blue Ridge Music Center’s Roots of America Music series.
The 2020 season pays tribute to the 19th Amendment by giving female musicians not only the ability to vote but also “A Place in the Band.” Some other performers will include Ley Line and Shay Martin Lovette, and the Becky Buller Band.
The site includes an outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center. The Music Center also offers scenic trails for novice and seasoned hikers.
Tickets and more information are at 866-308-2773, ext. 212 or www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
