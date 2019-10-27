Timothy Redmond’s tenure as music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony is off to a most auspicious beginning. I wasn’t sure I would report that. The reason: The “Classics” program he conducted Sunday afternoon in the Stevens Center featured the kind of ambitious fare that might trip up an orchestra that hadn’t performed in months.
This included Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” which began (without audience interruption) right after a stunning performance of “The Representation of Chaos” from Haydn’s The Creation. In effect, Chaos became a prelude for something just as vivid, albeit in a radically different language.
The concert began glowingly with Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 in D Major (“Haffner”), with most players standing instead of sitting, which honored a practice common in Mozart’s day. It continued with Low Brass Concerto (2017) by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon. This featured four soloists from the symphony’s rock-solid, long-serving brass section: trombonist Brian French, tubist Matt Ransom, bass trombonist Erik Salzwedel and trombonist David Wulfeck.
Under Redmonds’ exacting direction, the orchestra’s account of Stravinsky’s masterful ballet score was among the most gripping I have heard in some time. David Levy’s excellent program notes describe “a vivid and exotic theatrical work whose elemental qualities, especially its focus on rhythmic energy, continue to thrill audiences.” I was thrilled — and more than a little impressed with the music’s many details, which have never sounded fresher. These ranged from Saxton Rose’s hauntingly expressive account of the famed opening bassoon solo to percussionists who made their relatively spare mark with an impact that jolted the system.
Even relatively simple, repetitive writing for strings burst from the fray explosively. An extra large contingent of wind players flavored the proceedings felicitously.
What emerged was a performance of extremes that always seemed about right. It had wow appeal.
As for Higdon’s concerto, the composer introduced it in a video presentation shown on a hanging screen (a nice, unusual touch that bears repeating). The piece has been getting around following its first performances by the famed Chicago Symphony Orchestra, which commissioned it, along with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra. The concerto’s premise is unusual, namely to shine the spotlight on players who normally sit in the back of the orchestra.
The four soloists made the most of a rare opportunity. In the work’s beginning, they blended together in a warm, well-balanced ensemble. At first, this seemed cool and understated. Eventually, though, it became the driving force behind attractively lush music played by the entire orchestra. Different sound combinations emerged among the soloists, including duos that exploited very low-tone capabilities and a solo that highlighted the lyricism of French’s playing.
The Higdon concerto thrives on sudden changes in material. The one I liked best resulted in rhythmic complexity that wasn’t exactly jazz but reminded me of it anyway.
At times, the score seemed to be saying that the orchestra’s trumpeters should enjoy their moments of virtuosity as well. These players made sure they responded with pizzazz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.