The Downtown Arts District Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop will be 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1 on Sixth, Trade and Liberty streets, between Fifth and Ninth streets.
Shops, bars, restaurants and galleries will be open and have special events.
Here are a few of them.
Artworks
Artworks Gallery will present “Exploring: New Directions in Abstraction,” by James Gemma, and “UNDER THE SUN: New Directions with Light,” by Kimberly Varnadoe Oct. 27-Nov. 30 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The gallery will be open for DADA’s Gallery Hop on Nov. 1, and there will be an artists’ reception 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10.
Gemma recently began pursuing acrylic painting in an expressionistic, abstract manner. This exhibition represents a personal exploration of new directions for Gemma. Color and shape relationships are key, but in these approaches, Gemma strives for a free style that maintains principles of organization. He has been a member of Artworks Gallery in downtown Winston-Salem since 2009.
Varnadoe is experimenting with light-based applications combined with collage and mixed-media techniques. She has recently explored cyanotype, pushing the boundaries of the medium and incorporating it with experience in printmaking and experimental photography. She has been a member of Artworks Gallery, the longest running co-op gallery in Winston-Salem, since 2003.
For more information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org and call 336-723-5890.
Studio 7
Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., will present Sophie Van Zandt’s photographs of travel and food throughout November.
Van Zandt’s work is concerned with light, color, shadow, shape and the true nature of her subjects.
Studio 7 is open noon-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, by chance or by appointment.
New studio spaces will open in January. Call 336-408-9739 or visit www.studio7ws.com.
Short film fest
DADA is seeking films and music videos for its new 5 Minute Film Fest, which will be held in Jan. 3 at the first gallery hop in 2020.
The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13.
The categories are: 1) five-minute films in any genre, 2) music videos (This category is limited to original recordings from indie artists for which you have permission, due to copyright concerns), 3) A Day in the Arts District Short (for use in future DADA marketing).
All films must have a maximum running time of five minutes or less. Do not use copyrighted material without permission; DADA suggests using area songwriters/composers or music library sites such as www.AudioNetwork.com. Films must be suitable for all ages.
Awards will be made for best of show and in each category, for performers, sound, posters and more. For details and submission guidelines, visit www.dadaws.net .
