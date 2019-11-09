RiverRun International Film Festival and PBS Indie Lens will partner with the Willingham Theater to present a pop-up screening of “Time of the Phoenix: The First Rainbow Coalition” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A panel discussion will follow.

In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the southern whites of the Young Patriots organization. They collectively confronted issues such as police brutality and substandard housing and called themselves the Rainbow Coalition. By 1973, the coalition had collapsed under the weight of harassment by local and federal law enforcement. Although short-lived, it had an outsize impact: Breaking down barriers between communities, it created a permanent shift in Chicago politics and an organizing model for future activists and politicians nationwide.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Lynn Felder

