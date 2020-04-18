As Forsyth County artists from dancers to visual artists follow the state’s stay-at-home orders, experts say time-management skills can help them cope during these tough times and prepare them for future success.
E.J. Masicampo, professor of psychology at Wake Forest University, said that people often get into routines as they go about their daily lives.
With people at home or quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, this is a good time to create new habits.
“This is a critical moment, really these first few weeks where people are isolating or quarantining because they don’t have a routine yet,” Masicampo said. “What is really dangerous, if you don’t approach this thoughtfully and with a plan, you could very easily fall into a very unproductive routine.”
He said that once people do something repeatedly for one to three weeks straight, it becomes a new routine.
He suggests that artists make a plan, set a schedule, find some projects they could work on then set some time aside in the day for those projects.
Masicampo has committed to writing each day.
“I’ve been writing every morning exactly at 10 a.m. in the same spot,” he said. “I have sort of a ritual around that where I make my coffee and I sit down. I open the window and let some light in and I start writing.”
Damian Birkel, executive director and founder of nonprofit Professionals in Transition in Winston-Salem, said that maintaining a regular schedule is a top time-management skill in these times.
“You can find yourself staying up much later, therefore, getting up much later and getting out of sync with the world,” Birkel said.
He suggested making daily and weekly goals.
Birkel is personally using this opportunity when things are on pause to help other people.
“There is a lot of free knowledge that’s out there, and from an artist’s standpoint, this is a great time for a tune-up of their skills, regardless of what their particular artistic endeavor may be,” he said.
As a result, when things return to some normalcy, “you will have taken this time that a lot of people are wasting and instead use it as a period of growth,” he said.
For artists who have the money, Birkel suggests creating a “talent bank,” meaning an inventory of salable talent and product, so that once the country reopens they will be a step ahead of the market.
Artists could also benefit by reaching out now to all their clients, not to generate business but to check on how clients are doing and to them know they are out there.
“People aren’t buying now, but they will,” Birkel said. “If there’s a need in the future, they are going to remember you because you are one of the 1% that took the time to call.”
Artists at home
The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) has put out a challenge to creatives: “As artists we may be uniquely accustomed to being alone as we work with our creative processes. Let’s make the best use of this challenged time to bring our very best work into fruition! Paint, draw, compose, write, sculpt, fabricate, arrange, choreograph, film, photograph, edit, engrave, carve, chisel, rehearse, record, mix, Create!”
“I’ve got one watercolor artist who is just going to town painting stuff,” said Marilyn Ingram, immediate past president and event coordinator for DADA. “Every other day he sends me something new.”
She has recommended that some artists get series and other projects ready during this downtime.
DADA recently received a small grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation that will allow it to do a virtual gallery for its members at the DADA Gallery, DADA at the Benton Convention Center and DADA at King Classic Bakery.
But because the association’s First Friday Gallery Hop has been put on hold until the stay at home order is lifted, Ingram said that “the art businesses in the arts district have a hard time paying their rent. If they’re not open, it’s a difficult situation because nobody can come down.”
Ingram, who is an artist member of North Trade Street Arts in the arts district, has found that individual artists tend to have trouble finding grants.
Randy Eaddy, president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said because most individual artists “don’t have an organization with staff that can support them, (they) might not know how to access those kinds of resources.”
He said people are welcome to contact Jordan Medley, the manager of grants and support services for the Arts Council, at jmedley@intothearts.org for direction.
Artist Marsha McNeely Hierl is the owner of Studio 7, a collective of visual and performing artists, and the production and operation manager for ARTC Theatre in the Downtown Arts District.
Her biggest concern is if she will be able to keep her studio.
Hierl said she is fortunate to have a patient landlord because she rents studios to other artists.
“Mostly, I’ve been postponing everything,” Hierl said referring to her McNeely Gallery in Studio 7, a pop-up gallery in ARTC Theatre, as well as live performances in the theater.
For now, actors have been busy running their individual lines at home or over the phone with castmates. They expect to start Zoom rehearsals in early May.
She is telling all artists to use this time productively.
“Write something. Draw something. Sketch something,” Hierl said. “Use your time to create. We’re at home more, so it’s time for you to spend your time expressing yourself.”
A visual artist, who was stuck on a piece, called her recently.
“She was sending me (cellphone) pictures of what she was doing, and I was critiquing it,” said Hierl, who also teaches art. “We basically had an art lesson over the phone.”
