Art for Arts Sake will present “Nature’s Tempo,” an exhibition by Carolina Corona, Christy Jerrett and Kevin Owen in the Red Dog Gallery, Winston-Salem.
The show, inspired by observations of nature from dusk to dawn, from forests to flower meadows, and beyond, will hang in July and August.
Jerrett worked as a school counselor, taking painting classes during in the summer, before retiring and devoting more time to painting.
She paints in her home studio and has taken art classes at Salem College, Forsyth Technical School, Sawtooth Center for Visual Art, Art of the Carolina workshops and workshops with artists in the area. Jerrett is a member of the Carolina Painters’ Guild and Art For Art’s Sake.
She has exhibited in juried shows, including Red Dog Gallery, the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, and Stokes County’s Apple Gallery. Jerrett’s paintings are currently on display at the Red Dog Gallery, and in Art-o-mat machines nationwide.
Online, Jerrett’s work is at www.christyjerrett.com, www.theafasgroup.com, www.carolinapaintersguild.com, Instagram and Facebook. (Paintings by Christy Jerrett).
“Creating art work is challenging and satisfying, sharing it with others brings me great joy,” Jerrett said in her artist statement.
“Painting inspires me to tell a story or capture the essence of a scene that has left an everlasting impression on me,” she said. “Painting encourages me to problem solve and try new things, new methods, tools, colors, and subjects. I am challenged by the question of how can I place color on a canvas to portray an idea or feeling?”
Owen is a multi-media artist. His biography on the AFAS website describes him as a “Professional architect, lifelong musician, and old artist from a family of artists. Although always creating on some level, his growing, focused interest with painting has clear architectural roots but also something a bit sci-fi and whimsical twists.”
His work is at www.kevin gowen-studio.com.
Corona is an art entrepreneur who exhibits in galleries statewide and participates in seasonal art shows and festivals. She teaches private art lessons, and has done pro-bono work for environmental and mental-health organizations. Visit www.coro nafineart.com.
“Nature’s beauty is my daily inspiration,” Corona said. “I am in awe of the Earth’s resilience and power.”
