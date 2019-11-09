Theatre Alliance of Winston-Salem will present “The Who’s Tommy” at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 20-23 ; 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24 at 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, “The Who’s Tommy” is a story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for 50 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is by Pete Townshend, Des McAnuff, John Entwistle and Keith Moon.

Jamie Lawson directs. John C. Wilson and Lawson are doing the choreography.

The cast includes Jake Messina as Tommy/Narrator; Steve Robinson as Captain Walker, Donna Schimmenti as Mrs. Walker. James Crowe plays Cousin Kevin, and Ken Ashford is Uncle Ernie.

Tickets are $16-$18 at www.theatre alliance.ws and www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188106 .

 

Lynn Felder

