The 2018 midterm elections gave the United States a staggering 116th Congress, important in part for the number of women who assumed office and for the diversity among those women. The first openly gay member of the Senate. The first two Muslim women elected to Congress. The first two Native American congresswomen. The youngest woman elected to Congress. The firsts go on, and this attractive book, “The Women of the 116th Congress: Portraits of Power” by The New York Times, documents all of them.
It is a reverential compendium that begins with a forward by author Roxane Gay that lays out many of the firsts and speaks to the importance of this Congress: “The people who have been elected to represent us are, finally, starting to more accurately reflect the American people. This matters because when a diverse range of people serve in Congress, they start to address the issues the range of Americans are facing.”
Women now make up a quarter of those holding Congressional seats — 106 seats in the House and 25 in the Senate.
Photographer Elizabeth D. Herman addresses this change and the effect it may have on the country: “The more people start to associate women with power ... the more it will be seen as the norm, rather than the exception.”
Herman and photographer Celeste Sloman collaborated with photo editors Marisa Schwartz Taylor and Beth Flynn of The New York Times. Besides taking a place of honor in these pages, each portrait is included in a removable poster that’s included.
Of note are the handful of portraits that juxtapose a current female legislator next to a former U.S. president: Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, who is Native American and openly gay, is featured with Thomas Jefferson.
This hardcover book captures the scale of these collective women’s achievement, and it puts a feminine face on power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.