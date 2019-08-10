The Hot Seats will perform on Aug. 17 at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Gap Civil will open the show at 7 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak.
Based in Richmond, Va., The Hot Seats describe what they do as stringband music. Playing roots-based traditional and original songs and tunes, they combine bluegrass, old time, ragtime and rock’n’ roll with a healthy helping of humor
The Hot Seats’ most recent full-length release is “Retreat to Camp Candy Temptation Island.”
Opening the show is Gap Civil, a group named after a township in Alleghany County. The band recently released its first CD, “Cut the Pigeon Wing.”
Blue Ridge Music Center is at 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va., or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Tickets are $15 adults, free for children 12 and younger at www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free.