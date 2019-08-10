The Hot Seats

The Hot Seats will play Aug. 17 at the Blue Ridge Music Center.

 Courtesy of Blue Ridge Music Cen

The Hot Seats will perform on Aug. 17 at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Gap Civil will open the show at 7 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak.

Based in Richmond, Va., The Hot Seats describe what they do as stringband music. Playing roots-based traditional and original songs and tunes, they combine bluegrass, old time, ragtime and rock’n’ roll with a healthy helping of humor

The Hot Seats’ most recent full-length release is “Retreat to Camp Candy Temptation Island.”

Opening the show is Gap Civil, a group named after a township in Alleghany County. The band recently released its first CD, “Cut the Pigeon Wing.”

Blue Ridge Music Center is at 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va., or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Tickets are $15 adults, free for children 12 and younger at www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments