Image from Tattoo Archives will be among those at the first Tattoo Historical Society event Oct. 12.

The Tattoo Historical Society will present its first annual gathering noon-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the American Legion Post No. 55, 111 Miller St., Winston Salem.

The event will include tattoo museums and collectors from around the country for a day of buying, selling and trading, with history talks throughout the day.

The Tattoo Historical Society was established to preserve, promote and share through education, the history and cultural significance of tattooing.

Admission is $10 at the door. For information, email info@tattoohistorical society.com.

