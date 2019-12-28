bestbets

Les Skuse (far right) was president of the Bristol Tattoo Club. This photo, on display at the Tattoo Archive, shows members of the Bristol (England) Tattoo Club, circa 1950s.

 Chuck Eldridge/Tattoo Archive

The Tattoo Archive is presenting an exhibition, “The History of Tattoo Clubs,” noon-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays now through April 30 at 618 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.

Back in the day, social networking in the tattoo world consisted of the exchange of letters, postcards and photographs sent through the mail among your friends around the world. There were no tattoo shows on television, no internet, no conventions and no tattoo magazines.

What the tattoo world did have were tattoo clubs, and this was the way for tattooed people to connect with each other. This exhibit will tell the story of tattoo clubs and will feature promotional material, certificates and other memorabilia about those clubs.

Admission is free. For information, email bookmistress@bookmistress.net.

 

Lynn Felder

