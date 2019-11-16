Authoring Action will present the 10th annual Taste of the South 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Bib’s Downtown, 6th and Vine, Finnigan’s Wake, Crafted the Art of Taco and more will serve local cuisine. Craft beer and wine will be for sale. The Matt Kendrick Trio will play jazz.
A2 Teen Authors will perform live and by video. Alumni will tell “Where Are They Now?”
For information or to donate to Authoring Action, email A2development @authoringaction.org, call 336-972-2543 or visit www.authoringaction.org. Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door at www.authoringaction.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.