Authoring Action will present the 10th annual Taste of the South 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Bib’s Downtown, 6th and Vine, Finnigan’s Wake, Crafted the Art of Taco and more will serve local cuisine. Craft beer and wine will be for sale. The Matt Kendrick Trio will play jazz.

A2 Teen Authors will perform live and by video. Alumni will tell “Where Are They Now?”

For information or to donate to Authoring Action, email A2development @authoringaction.org, call 336-972-2543 or visit www.authoringaction.org. Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door at www.authoringaction.org/events.

Lynn Felder

