An Appalachian Summer Festival will present “Tapas and Tesla: An Evening of Chamber Music” at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Center, Appalachian State University, Boone.
The world-renowned Tesla Quartet comprises Ross Snyder and Michelle Lie, violin; Edwin Kaplan, viola; and Serafim Smigelskiy, cello. The International Review of Music praised them for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand.”
Tickets, $50, include concert, tapas, beer, wine and other beverages. Visit http://appsummer.org/schedule/id/tapas-and-tesla .