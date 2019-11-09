The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Classic Series concert, “Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2,” at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Martin West, music director and principal conductor of the San Francisco Ballet, will conduct the symphony in the “Overture to Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Felix Mendelssohn. Guest pianist Alexander Kobrin will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The program will conclude with a suite from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous ballet “Sleeping Beauty.”
Kobrin will also perform at UNC School of the Arts on Nov. 16.
A Music Lovers’ Luncheon will be noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Old Town Country Club. The event includes a gourmet meal and conversation with West and Kobrin. Registration is required at 336-464-0145. Admission is $25.
Tickets to the concert start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.
